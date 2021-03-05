Sun Valley Suns Midgets U18 team put on a show in Idaho Falls during the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association U18 Men’s State Tournament, dazzling on its way to a 4-0 weekend.
The Suns capped it off with a 3-2 win over Idaho Falls in the championship game.
Other teams in the division were Idaho Falls, Moscow and Coeur D’Alene.
Colby Speth (10 assists, two goals), Zach Benson (eight goals, three assists) and Corwith Simmers (six assists, three goals) led the Suns over the weekend, outscoring their opponents 27-8 in four games.
In game one, the Suns defeated Coeur D’Alene with a slew of goals, winning the opening slot, 11-1.
Top goal scorers were Colby Speth (two goals) Deke Burrell (two), Brock Burrell (two), Zach Benson (one), Aidan Long (one), Gage Whitehead (one), Ashton Tanner (one), and Finn Naghsh (one).
Matt Meyers had six saves in goal.
Top assisters were Colby Speth (three), Dawson Speth (two), Deke Burrell (two), Charlie Roberts (two), Zach Benson (one), Finn Naghsh (one), Gage Whitehead (one), Brock Burrell (one), Corwith Simmers (one) and Ashton Tanner (one).
In the second game, the Suns once again dominated in offense, beating Idaho Falls, 7-2.
Top goal scorers in game two were Zach Benson (three goals), Corwith Simmers (two), Dawson Speth (one) and Deke Burrell (one).
Clayton Elsbree got the call at goalie and made 19 saves. Over the weekend, Elsbree had 49 saves in three starts.
Top in assists in game two were Colby Speth (three), Deke Burrell (one), Corwith Simmers (one), Gus Hedrick (one), Dawson Speth (one) and Zach Benson (one).
For game three, the Suns beat Moscow, 6-3.
Top goal scorers were Zach Benson (two), Corwith Simmers (one), Deke Burrell (one), Brock Burrell (one) and Dawson Speth (one).
Elsbree made 10 saves.
Tops in assists were Colby Speth (three), Corwith Simmers (two), Dawson Speth (one) and Max Jenson (one).
The Suns played their closest game of the weekend when they took on hosting team Idaho Falls.
It was a nail-biting victory for the Suns, winning 3-2.
Elsbree was the star with 20 saves in the game.
Goal scorers for the Suns were Zach Benson (two) and Deke Burrell (one).
Top in assists were Corwith Simmers (two), Zach Benson (one), and Colby Speth (one).
Up next for the Sun Valley Suns U18 team is a home weekend stint to finish out the regular season at Campion Ice House in Hailey by hosting Jackson Hole.
Friday night’s game will be Senior Night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. with festivities at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s game is at 5:15 p.m. and Sunday’s game is at 9:30 a.m.
The Jackson Hole series leads up to the IAHA High School Tournament, which will be held in Hailey at the Campion Ice House, March 12-14.
For more information about the tournament and lodging, visit www.idahoamateurhockey.com.
