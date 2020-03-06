Sun Valley Youth Hockey teams picked up two of the six first-place banners during the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) 16-team state tournament Feb. 28-March 1.
The three-day meet featured 26 games, most of them played at Hailey’s Campion Ice House with a few contested at Sun Valley Skating Center.
The SVYH Midget high school hockey team coached by Chad O’Brien, DJ Robinson, Chris Benson and Pete Whitehead went 2-0 with 8-2 goals-against to win the two-team 18U Boys’ state tournament.
Sun Valley’s Bantam A squad coached by Baba Street, Andrew Hebert and Danny Gariepy reeled off three lopsided wins to take the three-team 14U Boys’ “A” tournament.
Boise Fireblades won 14U Girls, Boise Junior Steelheads captured U16 Boys, Teton Valley earned the 14U Bantam “B” Boys’ championship and the Idaho Falls Lady Eagles picked up the 19U Girls’ title.
Here’s a state summary:
U18 boys’ title to SVYH
SVYH goalie Clayton Elsbree (14 saves) held Idaho Falls scoreless and the local Midget boys used a four-goal third period for a 5-0 victory Friday. Two shorthanded goals and a power-play tally helped the Sun Valley cause.
It was closer Saturday at noon, but the Suns pulled out a 3-2 series-clinching win over Idaho Falls on Deke Burrell’s game winner, from Rabbit Buxton, with 94 seconds left. Zack Benson and Fletcher Stumph had the other goals.
Sun Valley led 2-0 after two periods, but Idaho Falls battled back and equalized 2-2 with 2:21 remaining on a goal off the stick of Gabriel Lopez. Suns weekend statistics were:
Zack Benson 3 goals/1 assist; Fletcher Stumph 2/0; captain DJ Gralenski 1/1; Rabbit Buxton 0/2; Colby Speth 1/0; Deke Burrell 1/0; Max Jenson 0/1; Ashton Tanner 0/1; assistant captain Crow Macdonald 0/1.
Other players on the roster were Saturday’s winning goalie Andrew Nelson, Sam Laski, Jackson Ballard, Finn Naghsh, Jake Rushton, Brandon Loayza, Slater Whitehead, assistant captain Huck Sprong and Zane Lyon.
Sweep for Bantam “A” Suns
Tommy Nisson and Corwith Simmers each scored seven goals, Charlie Roberts added seven assists and Brock Burrell six assists in the 23-goal SVYH Bantam “A” attack.
Goalie Kyan Bennett held down the fort allowing only six goals in the three SVYH wins.
Nisson and Simmers each tallied three-goal hat tricks in Friday’s 8-2 win over Boise Junior Steelheads. Sun Valley then beat Idaho Falls 7-1 with Simmers and Nisson contributing two goals apiece.
On Sunday in the Bantam “A” title game, Sun Valley broke open a close 4-2 game with four goals in the third period and breezed 8-3 over the Boise Junior Steelheads. Again, Simmers and Nisson chipped in two goals each.
Boise defeated Idaho Falls 9-2 for second place after the Junior Steelheads registered a 7-4 triumph over Idaho Falls in a preliminary encounter.
SVYH statistics: Tommy Nisson 7/1; Corwith Simmers 7/3; Brock Burrell 3/6; Charlie Roberts 1/7; Dawson Speth 2/3; Gus Hedrick 1/3; Luke Hebert 1/0; Garin Beste 1/0; Will Burks 0/1. Other players were Simon Weekes, Gage Whitehead, Chase Rushton and Brett Henderson.
SVYH second in U19 girls
Without a senior skater this winter, the SVYH girls coached by Jo Golub pushed the Idaho Falls Lady Eagles to the limit in last weekend’s two-team U19 Girls’ tourney.
Goalie Grendel Sprong (37 saves in 3 games) was a defensive star as the Suns fell to Idaho Falls 3-2 in an overtime shootout and then won 4-1 over the Eagles later Saturday.
Idaho Falls emerged with the title 2-1 Sunday as the Suns lost two key players, Charlotte Davis-Jeffers and Lola Randolph, to concussions in a tough and rough setback for the SVYH girls.
The Eagles led 2-0 after two periods in Saturday’s opening battle, but SVYH equalized 2-2 on third-period goals by Amanda Dunn (assists to Davis-Jeffers and Penelope Weekes) and Maeve O’Connell (Davis-Jeffers and Maddy Dunn).
Kiara Renfro tallied the only shootout goal to win the game for Idaho Falls.
Later Saturday, Daisy Buxton scored twice while Laura Daves (2 assists) and Davis-Jeffers (1 assist) added single goals in the 4-1 Suns victory. Marcella Fisher assisted.
Sunday’s championship game of the best-of-three series was scoreless after two stanzas. O’Connell put the Suns ahead 1-0, unassisted, but Idaho Falls had the final two goals, by Keeley Combo and Kiara Renfro, both coming on assists by Mariel Stuart.
Second for SVYH 14U “B”
Sun Valley’s 14U “B” squad won two of its four games and scored 16 goals over the weekend, sparked by eight goals and four assists by Lloyd Neff.
No. 1-seeded Teton Valley from Victor (4-0, 24-6 goals-against) swept unbeaten to first place including its 10-2 win over No. 2 Sun Valley in Sunday’s finale. Austin Van Skike tallied four goals as Teton out-shot SVYH 31-13.
Idaho Falls clinched third place 3-2 over Boise Junior Steelheads earlier Sunday.
The 14U “B” Suns won 8-3 over Boise Junior Steelheads and 3-1 over Idaho Falls.
In other preliminaries, Teton Valley outscored Sun Valley 7-3, Idaho Falls beat Boise Steelheads 3-0, Teton Valley blanked Idaho Falls 3-0 and won 4-1 over Boise Steelheads.
Scoring: Lloyd Neff 8/4; Brody Tate 2/1; Zane Hamilton 2/0; Elliott Burks 2/0; Isaiha Miller 1/0; Richter Ellison 1/0.
Other divisions at state
Boise Fireblades won the 14U Girls championship 6-0 over the Idaho Falls Eagles with Noelani Barrett and Amanda Pouchnik each scoring two goals for Boise.
Earlier in the tournament, Boise defeated Idaho Falls 12-0.
The SVYH squad coached by Katherine Spilhaus dropped its three games, 8-0 and 8-0 to Idaho Falls, and 11-1 to Boise Fireblades. Julia Sinnamon had the Sun Valley goal, assisted by Ava Lavigne.
In the U16 Boys’ best-of-three series, Boise Junior Steelheads won the final two games with Idaho Falls 1-0 and 3-2, after Idaho Falls took Friday’s opening contest 3-1.
Jonah Hunt punched home the Boise game winner in Saturday’s final, as goalie Jaden Peterson made 27 saves.
