Suns, Switchbacks

Sun Valley Suns defenseman Doug Yeates collects the puck behind the Suns net and keeps it away from goalie Bobby Bowden during 2020's 4-0 Suns shutout victory over the Vermont Switchbacks at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. Bowden will be in a Switchbacks' jersey for the 2023 series. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Suns hockey players face tough tests over the next two weekends with the arrival of the Vermont Switchbacks and the College of the Holy Cross Alumni to wrap up a six-game February home-stand at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

Vermont’s young squad averaging 28.2 years of age over its 17-player roster is filled with Middlebury College hockey alums. A Switchbacks team will be coming to Hailey for a fifth visit since 2017. Holy Cross has handled the Suns well in four visits since 2016—leading the series 6-2.

The Switchbacks and Suns will play over the Presidents’ Day weekend Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 at 7:15 p.m., benefiting Swiftsure Ranch. And Holy Cross is next over the Feb. 24-25 weekend, with the benefit Camp Rainbow Gold.

