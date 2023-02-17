Sun Valley Suns hockey players face tough tests over the next two weekends with the arrival of the Vermont Switchbacks and the College of the Holy Cross Alumni to wrap up a six-game February home-stand at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Vermont’s young squad averaging 28.2 years of age over its 17-player roster is filled with Middlebury College hockey alums. A Switchbacks team will be coming to Hailey for a fifth visit since 2017. Holy Cross has handled the Suns well in four visits since 2016—leading the series 6-2.
The Switchbacks and Suns will play over the Presidents’ Day weekend Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 at 7:15 p.m., benefiting Swiftsure Ranch. And Holy Cross is next over the Feb. 24-25 weekend, with the benefit Camp Rainbow Gold.
Vermont last visited Campion Ice House in March 2020, which turned out to be the final Suns hockey games before the pandemic cut short competition for the next 20 months. It’s been a very competitive series, the Suns leading 5-3 but three of the eight games have gone to overtime.
The Switchbacks originated six years ago when Middlebury alums George Ordway and Michael Peters brought a team out to Sun Valley after they played instrumental roles for the Suns during the local team’s first Black Diamond Hockey League championship in March 2016.
Brendan McGovern is now filling a similar role as someone who played for the Suns, moved back East and is bringing a team here to play. McGovern, 30, played 19 games with 10 goals for the Suns in 2022. He skated for Middlebury from 2012-16.
Eleven of the Vermont players logged time for New England Small College Athletic Conference hockey power Middlebury from 2012 to 2020. Most played for the winningest coach in Panther history, Bill Beaney, who boasted eight NCAA Division 3 national championships among his 516 victories over 28 seasons.
One of the Vermont goalies is familiar Suns face Bobby Bowden, 32, out of Assumption College. Bowden played 36 games for the Suns from 2018-22 with a 27-9 record. That included a 12-0 mark in 2020 when Bowden spun a 4-0 shutout over Vermont Switchbacks.
Bowden will have a friendly rivalry this weekend with Suns goalie Matt Cooper. The pair shared the Suns net chores in recent seasons.
Another Switchback expected is Evan Neugold, 30, a well-traveled 6-2 defenseman/forward who scored 25 goals in 98 games for Middlebury from 2012-16 before playing for six ECHL minor league teams, most notably the Newfoundland Growlers.
Neugold is one of nine Switchback forwards along with McGovern and Middlebury alums Greg Conrad, Travis Stephens, Zach Haggerty, Paul Falvey, Terrance Goguen plus Mike Kelly of UMass-Dartmouth and Chad Haggerty, late of Bozeman Stingers.
A young defensive lineup averaging 26.8 years of age features Marco Ferraro of Manhattanville College, and Middlebury alums Max Greenwald, Zach Weier, Andrew Neary, Spencer Cage and Brett Dineen. The second goalie is Ben McLean, 25, of the Boston Jr. Bruins U18 AAAs.
