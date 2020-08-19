Wood River Middle School cross country coach Bill Cantrell is hopeful the Wolverines will have a competitive running season this fall, in spite of all the complexities caused by the global pandemic.
The Hailey-based runners started practicing Monday, Aug. 17. Cantrell is welcoming more interested cross country runners to practices.
He said, “We wanted to let kids know now it is an option for the fall—especially if football and soccer get shut down.
“We will start with Monday through Thursday practices, with kids doing Friday and weekend training on their own. We will go from 3:30 until about 5 p.m. those days.
“Kids need to have a physical every two years in the district and proof of insurance. They need to have running shoes, water bottle and mask for practice each day.
“We don’t know yet whether the school board will allow races this year against our district competitors. That will depend on virus numbers for all concerned. But we are practicing with that hope in mind.
“Since we won district with the boys last year, and the girls finished strong too, I put a special challenge to both my teams this year.
“Already I’ve told quite a few of my top runners these things: Let’s work with whatever athletic program the district will allow, get in the best condition we can and ‘social distance’ ourselves from our competition in each race by staying six feet ahead of everybody else!
For details email him at WCantrell@blaineschools.org.
