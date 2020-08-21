First-year Wood River Middle School athletic director Eli Stein said this week that practices began Aug. 17 for eighth- and seventh-grade football teams at the Hailey school.
Eighth-grade coach Kyle Carr welcomed 18 players for his squad, yet seventh-grade coach Joe Flora was low in numbers at the outset.
Stein said, “We need more seventh-grade kids to field a team.”
Parents can contact Flora at 208-720-3942 for more details. Practices for each team are Mondays through Fridays at 3:30 p.m. at the middle school.
All forms and paperwork for those students who are participating need to be completed by Monday, Aug. 24, according to Stein.
