With her mother, Susan, gleefully by her side on a rain-soaked day, Sun Valley-born Ruthie Matthes etched out another accolade to her Hall of Fame cycling career.
Matthes’ versatile and successful career was honored at the Ketchum Town Square on Sunday afternoon. Her name was added to the ever-impressive list of local athletes on the Olympic Banner with a ceremony commemorating her achievements both on and off the bicycle path.
The ceremony also happened to land on her mother’s 95th birthday, certainly making for a wonderful gift.
Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury, who is also the president of the Idaho Chapter of the U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, presented Matthes with the honor.
“This is a really nice occasion to celebrate so we added Ruthie Matthes to our banners,” Fosbury said. “She’s a Hall of Famer, so nobody’s more deserving than Ruthie.”
For 19 years, Matthes was a staple of the competitive cycling world, compiling the titles of World Champion, National Champion and Olympian next to her name. At her peak, Matthes competed with some of the greatest women’s mountain bikers in history, and held tough rivalries with Juli Furtado, Susan DeMattei, Paola Pezzo and Alison Sydor.
Inspired by watching Jean-Claude Kelly win alpine Gold at the 1968 Winter Olympics, Matthes was determined to become an Olympic athlete. In 2000, she accomplished her dream as she walked in the Opening Ceremonies for the United States in Sydney, Australia.
Matthes was a successful alpine ski racer from ages 12-18 while at the Sun Valley Community School before moving to cycling. She instantly grew prosperous in the cycling world, and in 1983 she began winning on a regular basis. She soon won National Road Championships in three disciplines—road race, criterium and team time trial. She also won silver at the World Road Race Championships.
In 1990, she traded concrete for dirt and won bronze at the World Mountain Bike Championships in Durango, Colo. With that success, she officially switched from road to mountain biking and never looked back.
Because of her achievements, she was named United States Cycling Federation Female Rider of the Year in 1990.
Over the next 11 years, Matthes won nearly every possible award. In 1991, she was crowned World Mountain Bike Champion, and then returned a year later to become the Grundig Mountain Bike World Cup Champion.
She went on to get silver at Grundig in 1993 and 1996, as well as silver at the World Mountain Bike Championship, also in 1996. She also won bronze at the U.S. National Cyclocross Championships in 1997.
In 1996, mountain biking became an official Olympic Games event in Atlanta. This gave way to Matthes’ dream of becoming an Olympic athlete and in 2000 she lived out that dream. Although she finished 10th, the honor was still hers.
After the 2000 Games, Matthes began a career advocating women’s competitive cycling. She became a respected sponsored athlete while working with some of the biggest names in cycling, such as Weight Watchers, Celestial Seasonings, Ritchey, Evian, Volvic-PowerBar and Trek.
In 2011, she became involved in the U.S. Cycling Industry as the brand and product liaison for Magura Direct. That same year (2011), she was inducted in the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame. In 2012, Matthes doubled-down and was given the distinct honor of also being inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.
