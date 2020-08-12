20-08-12 ketchum Softball Tournament 3 Roland.jpg

The Magpies pose Saturday at West Ketchum Coliseum before their 8-2 Ketchum Coed softball League championship game victory over Lefty’s. Kneeling, from left, are Sarah Soulis, Hunter Thompson, Josie Dawson, Kerstin Flavin, Jaime Walton, Sharon Payne Bolton and Harry Bolton. Standing, from left, are Matt Conover, Chase Uhrig, Morgan Uhrig, Nic Tidwell, Shannon Flavin and Danny Maloney.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sparked by fine defense, the Magpies have staked their claim as one of only a handful of multi-year dynasties in the 31-year annals of the Ketchum Coed Softball League.

On a sunny, hot and breezy Saturday at Atkinson Park, the Magpies were appearing in the slow-pitch tournament championship game for a fifth consecutive year.

And they won their third title in four seasons with an 8-2 silencing of defending champion Lefty’s Bar & Grill on the West Ketchum Coliseum field.

Player-coach Shannon Flavin’s Magpies, seeded No. 2, surged undefeated during the two-day tournament with 11-7, 16-3 and 8-2 triumphs. Pitcher Danny Maloney nailed down the title game win for Magpies.

Magpies left center fielder Nic Tidwell finalized a championship game filled with defensive gems by making a sensational two-out diving catch that stranded two Lefty’s runners in the seventh inning.

Outhitting Lefty’s 16-11 for the game led by shortstop Chase Uhrig (.800 tourney), Magpies built a 5-0 lead and held Lefty’s scoreless for four innings before Eric Bertovich’s two-run homer in the fifth.

Left fielder Hunter Thompson retreated to the fence and robbed Lefty’s slugger Kody Laggis twice, the first time with a stunning backhanded grab. And right center fielder Morgan Uhrig of the Magpies snagged a potential homer away from Kenny Nelson of Lefty’s in the second inning.

Shortstop Chase Uhrig started a rare 6-5-3 twin killing through third baseman Matt Conover that bailed Magpies out of a first-inning jam.

Magpies got all the runs they needed with a five-hit, three-run second inning. It began with a Conover triple and continued with an RBI double by Tidwell (3-for-3, 2 triples). Sharon Payne Bolton (2 hits) added an RBI single.

In the third, Chase Uhrig (3 hits) belted a two-run homer. In the fifth, Magpies stretched their lead to 7-2 after a leadoff single by Shannon Flavin (2 hits) followed by run-scoring singles from Morgan Uhrig and Sarah Soulis (2 hits).

Delivering two hits apiece for No. 4-seeded Lefty’s (6-5 season), playing its fifth game of the day, were Zach Nelson, Jamie Stone, pitcher Anthony Anderson and Bertovich.

In Saturday 9 a.m. eye-opener, Magpies built a 7-3 lead over Lefty’s and added four runs in the fifth during their 11-7 win. Conover and Chase Uhrig each had three hits, Thompson added two hits and Tidwell a two-run homer.

Anthony Anderson (3 runs), Laggis and Bertovich each had three hits for Lefty’s.

Last year, Lefty’s won its first league tournament title since 2014 with a 17-11 victory over the Magpies in the deciding game. It was the fourth Lefty’s win over the Magpies in five meetings last year. The Magpies had beaten Lefty’s 15-5 and 19-17 in the 2017 and 2018 championship games.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that featured just five regular-season games for each of the six teams between June 25 and Aug. 6, the Magpies (41-7 the last 3 seasons) were the class of the league.

They went 7-1, outscored opponents 133-63 and lost only once, to Cellar 19-18 on July 9.

Employing a solid defense that yielded just eight runs per game on the average, Magpies took care of Lefty’s in all three meetings this year, 25-12 during the season along with 11-7 and 8-2 tournament wins.

For the tournament, Magpies hit .491 as a team with Conover (.636), Tidwell (.600) and Thompson (.600) also hitting for high averages.

Lefty’s ran out of gas in the final but ended up hitting a lofty .551 as a team propelled by Anderson (.952), Bertovich (.722), Laggis (.652), Kenny Nelson (.636) and Stone (.522).

