Sparked by fine defense, the Magpies have staked their claim as one of only a handful of multi-year dynasties in the 31-year annals of the Ketchum Coed Softball League.
On a sunny, hot and breezy Saturday at Atkinson Park, the Magpies were appearing in the slow-pitch tournament championship game for a fifth consecutive year.
And they won their third title in four seasons with an 8-2 silencing of defending champion Lefty’s Bar & Grill on the West Ketchum Coliseum field.
Player-coach Shannon Flavin’s Magpies, seeded No. 2, surged undefeated during the two-day tournament with 11-7, 16-3 and 8-2 triumphs. Pitcher Danny Maloney nailed down the title game win for Magpies.
Magpies left center fielder Nic Tidwell finalized a championship game filled with defensive gems by making a sensational two-out diving catch that stranded two Lefty’s runners in the seventh inning.
Outhitting Lefty’s 16-11 for the game led by shortstop Chase Uhrig (.800 tourney), Magpies built a 5-0 lead and held Lefty’s scoreless for four innings before Eric Bertovich’s two-run homer in the fifth.
Left fielder Hunter Thompson retreated to the fence and robbed Lefty’s slugger Kody Laggis twice, the first time with a stunning backhanded grab. And right center fielder Morgan Uhrig of the Magpies snagged a potential homer away from Kenny Nelson of Lefty’s in the second inning.
Shortstop Chase Uhrig started a rare 6-5-3 twin killing through third baseman Matt Conover that bailed Magpies out of a first-inning jam.
Magpies got all the runs they needed with a five-hit, three-run second inning. It began with a Conover triple and continued with an RBI double by Tidwell (3-for-3, 2 triples). Sharon Payne Bolton (2 hits) added an RBI single.
In the third, Chase Uhrig (3 hits) belted a two-run homer. In the fifth, Magpies stretched their lead to 7-2 after a leadoff single by Shannon Flavin (2 hits) followed by run-scoring singles from Morgan Uhrig and Sarah Soulis (2 hits).
Delivering two hits apiece for No. 4-seeded Lefty’s (6-5 season), playing its fifth game of the day, were Zach Nelson, Jamie Stone, pitcher Anthony Anderson and Bertovich.
In Saturday 9 a.m. eye-opener, Magpies built a 7-3 lead over Lefty’s and added four runs in the fifth during their 11-7 win. Conover and Chase Uhrig each had three hits, Thompson added two hits and Tidwell a two-run homer.
Anthony Anderson (3 runs), Laggis and Bertovich each had three hits for Lefty’s.
Last year, Lefty’s won its first league tournament title since 2014 with a 17-11 victory over the Magpies in the deciding game. It was the fourth Lefty’s win over the Magpies in five meetings last year. The Magpies had beaten Lefty’s 15-5 and 19-17 in the 2017 and 2018 championship games.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that featured just five regular-season games for each of the six teams between June 25 and Aug. 6, the Magpies (41-7 the last 3 seasons) were the class of the league.
They went 7-1, outscored opponents 133-63 and lost only once, to Cellar 19-18 on July 9.
Employing a solid defense that yielded just eight runs per game on the average, Magpies took care of Lefty’s in all three meetings this year, 25-12 during the season along with 11-7 and 8-2 tournament wins.
For the tournament, Magpies hit .491 as a team with Conover (.636), Tidwell (.600) and Thompson (.600) also hitting for high averages.
Lefty’s ran out of gas in the final but ended up hitting a lofty .551 as a team propelled by Anderson (.952), Bertovich (.722), Laggis (.652), Kenny Nelson (.636) and Stone (.522).
