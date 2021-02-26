Scoring 0.00 in team totals is ideal in the Sun Valley Budweiser Town Series. LOFT was the only squad to score 0.00 Wednesday on a sunny afternoon for 51 alpine racers along Baldy’s Cozy run.
LOFT with Tyler Hanson, Tyler Jones, Alan Barnhardt and Drew Carlson posted its second 0.00 week of the winter and surged into first place in Week 5 of the dual modified giant slalom with a cumulative 1.29.
The 16 Town Series teams have managed only nine 0.00 scores out of 64 chances to date, and LOFT has been the most consistent of all with totals of 0.00, 1.16, 0.13 and 0.00.
In second place overall at 3.51 is the Just Flowers Dirty Hoes foursome featuring Tyler Corrock, Laura Stevenson, Anna Schimelpfenig and Taylor Rothgeb.
Format was best single run. Carl Rixon (23.63 seconds) logged the best run ahead of Nick Stenicka (23.93). Midway rabbits were Kevin Doyle of Irish Electric Dancing Bears (24th place, 30.33) and Tyler Jones of LOFT (25th, 30.56 seconds).
The 30th annual Sun Valley Town Series continues March 3 on Cozy and March 10 on Arc Park. Top 15 racers Wednesday were:
Week 5 top results
1—Carl Rixon (The Scorpion Nationalists) 23.63. 2—Nick Stenicka (The Cold Golds) 23.93. 3—Austin Savaria (Prestige World Wide Ski Team) 24.08. 4—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 24.78. 5—Alex Hegewald (The Scorpion Nationalists) 24.99. 6—John Campbell (Wicked Slappers) 25.11 seconds.
7—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 26.00. 8—Sean Murphy (Downhill from Here) 26.24. 9—Megan Luck (Wicked Slappers) 26.94. 10—John Summers (Let the Good Times Roll) 27.17.
11—Sam Horan (Wicked Slappers) 28.02. 12—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 28.05. 13—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 28.35. 14—Rod Jones (Random Nonsense) 28.80. 15—Steve Heiderich (Roust-a-bouts) 29.01.
