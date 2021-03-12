LOFT wrapped up a late-season surge to secure the team championship in the 2021 Sun Valley Budweiser Town Series through the gates of Baldy’s Lower Greyhawk run on a sunny Wednesday.
Tyler Hanson, Tyler Jones, Alan Barnhardt and Drew Carlson of LOFT kept their foursome in first place with a cumulative 2.87 points over the six weeks of team racing in the dual modified giant slalom series.
Apple’s (5.96 cumulative)—with Rian Mayer, Judy Locke, Tate Ellis and Janet Appleton—and third-place Irish Electric Dancing Bears (5.98)—with Neil Jessen, Kevin Doyle, Brian Shae and Brian Faires—moved up one place in the final team standings because of their ideal 0.00 point totals Wednesday.
Rounding out the top five of 16 teams were Just Flowers Dirty Hoes (6.75) and Random Nonsense (6.87).
Tag Spenst of The Cold Golds clocked the best run in each heat Wednesday and emerged with the fastest time in the combined two-run format at 32.28 seconds. Austin Savaria (32.54) and Carl Rixon (32.75) were second and third of 53 racers.
Midway rabbit was Wally Rothgeb of Roust-a-bouts (27th place overall, 41.90 seconds).
“Dream Team” based on cumulative variance during the 30th annual Sun Valley Town Series featured Champe Kotara of Prestige World Wide Ski Team (0.058), Tyler Hanson of LOFT (0.069), Jane Larrabee of My Husband’s Nuts (0.087) and Patrick Riggins of Random Nonsense (0.090).
The Town Series awards party is tentatively set for Wednesday, March 17.
