A group of Sun Valley Soccer Club teams visited the Pocatello Valley Spring Classic at Portneuf Wellness Complex last weekend with varying results. The group comprised the boys U15, U12 and girls U12 teams.
The U15 SVSC boys took home hardware. The team displayed great resilience and teamwork through close games against well-organized teams from the CGA Academy Soccer Club from Idaho Falls, Bonneville Youth Soccer League and PVSC sides.
The U15 tournament final was highlighted with an exciting comeback effort to send the match into two overtime periods with the boys prevailing 5-4 over BYSL Academy in a penalty-kick shootout.
Brandon Marroquin was team player of the tournament with his tenacious play, scoring six goals over the weekend and netting the tournament-deciding penalty kick.
U12 boys win division
The SVSC U12 boys took victory in the U12 Division winning via penalty-kick shootout against PFC Academy out of Pocatello. The game was a 1-1 tie that went into two five-minute overtime halves with no score. The SVSC U12 boys managed to win the game in a shootout.
U12 girls compete in finals
The U12 girls competed in the finals playing teams from Teton FC, PVSC FC and CGA Idaho Falls in the A Division. The girls ultimately came in second place over the weekend.
