The Idaho Junior Steelhead girls’ hockey team won the 19U MLK Women’s Tournament in San Jose, California. It is a select team of high school hockey players representing nine Idaho schools. The local players are Sadie Rector, Laura Daves, Devon McAvoy, Amanda Dunn, Avery Burrell and Grendel Sprong. They won the championship game, 3-1. Front row, from left, Ellison Daniel, Avery Burrell, Addison Harris, Grendel Sprong, Suzi Vidmar, and Devon McAvoy; back, head coach Jason Haugen, assistant coach Derek Pouchnik, Irelyn McKernan, Lillian Warner, Laura Daves, Amanda Dunn, Olivia Cooper, Amanda Pouchnik, Bryn Haugen, Sadie Rector, and assistant coach Bill Sprong.
