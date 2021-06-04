The Redfish Lake Lodge Memorial Run returned to its regular scheduled appearance for the 11th year on Saturday, May 29, at Redfish Lake Lodge.
Taking the top time in the half marathon race was Adam Wollant, 27, of Bozeman, Mont. Wollant finished the 13.1-mile race with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes, 6 seconds with a time split of 5:16.
Coming in second—and the top local finisher of the half marathon—was Jakob Renz, 35, of Ketchum, who crossed the finish line in 1:20:43. Taking third was Devin Hirschi, 35, of Park City, Utah, who finished with 1:23:53.
Top female runner in the half marathon was Mindy Kaufman, 24, of Driggs. Kaufman ran 1:25:02.
The top local female runner was Eva DeWolfe, 57, of Ketchum, who finished with 1:47:31.
Last year’s race was postponed to October where the race saw an extremely low turnout (147 total runners) because of COVID-19. This year saw a big increase with 343 total runners.
Last year’s second-place finisher in the half marathon, Sophie Curl, 29, took first place in the 10-kilometer race this year. Curl, of Ketchum, finished 39:51.
Carey’s Ashton Drage, 16, took second in the 10k with 39:58. Coming in third was Katherine Stansberry, 37, of Ketchum with 42:55. Coming in fourth was another local in Eeva Turzian, 38, of Sun Valley, who finished with 43:47.
In the 5k race, Cathryn Stauffer, 38, of Boise took first with 21:17. Coming in third was Zach Tatro, 15, of Jerome, who finished with 21:20. Top local runner in the 5k was Ben Haynes, 15, of Sun Valley with a time of 21:35.
This event is a U.S. Forest Service permitted event.
HALF MARATHON FINISHERS
Note—Last October’s race featured only 147 runners. The 2021 festivity had 343 with 113 marathon (45 male, 68 female), 148 10k (62 male, 86 female) and 195 5k (75 male, 120 female). Finishers are listed by place, name, age and time.
1—Adam Wollant, 27, 1:09:06. 2—Jakob Renz, 36, 1:20:43. 3—Devin Hirschi, 35, 1:23:53. 4—Mindy Kaufman, 24, 1:25:02. 5—Franny Zander, 28, 1:28:34. 6—Matthew Lovejoy, 27, 1:29:23. 7—Sergio Prado, 20, 1:30:04. 8—Dennis Billings, 52, 1:31:20. 9—Caleb Moosman, 26, 1:32:37. 10—Mackenzie Chojnacky, 28, 1:34:10.
11—Brooke Tullis, 28, 1:34:10. 12—Jeff Hayes, 35, 1:37:39. 13—Andrew Long, 41, 1:38:28. 14—Jeff Brown, 36, 1:39:28. 15—Seth Higginson, 43, 1:40:21. 16—Alyssa Faulks, 27, 1:42:16. 17—Ashley Bullers, 26, 1:44:19. 18—Leah Cannon, 18, 1:45:12. 19—Paul Bostrom, 37, 1:45:54. 20—Joel Cannon, 51, 1:46:07.
21—Riley Smith, 23, 1:47:03. 22—Doug Wollant, 60, 1:47:18. 23—Eva DeWolfe, 57, 1:47:31. 24—Jessica Smith, 35, 1:47:52. 25—Lili Hansen, 33, 1:48:00. 26—Tyson Bundtrock, 32, 1:48:16. 27—Michael Masaitis, 34, 1:50:33. 28—Isaac Johnson, 41, 1:50:46. 29—Kristen Spachman, 42, 1:50:46. 30—Josh Pfiester, 50, 1:52:02.
31—Robby Leiser, 29, 1:52:31. 32—Sandra Checketts, 55, 1:53:22. 33—Missy Clegg, 24, 1:53:22. 34—Mikesell Clegg, 26, 1:53:23. 35—Blaine Briggs, 21, 1:53:39. 36—Sydney Walton, 22, 1:54:22. 37—Tiffany Buchanan, 40, 1:54:28. 38—Parker Jones, 22, 1:55:13. 39—Penny Jensen, 38, 1:57:48. 40—Camden Merrick, 16, 1:58:17.
41—Dennis Merrick, 43, 1:58:22. 42—Kaitlyn Honnold, 30, 1:59:10. 43—Allie Yundt, 30, 1:59:24. 44—Hailey Chambers, 26, 1:59:35. 45—Stephanie Skove, 28, 1:59:36. 46—Molly Mullaney, 33, 2:00:21. 47—Gaston Zuain, 28, 2:00:24. 48—Sara Bastian, 29, 2:00:54. 49—Alex Adams, 41, 2:02:19. 50—Clayton Borah, 40, 2:03:05.
51—Deni Hawkins, 30, 2:03:16. 52—Kelly Arispe, 38, 2:05:06. 53—Brian Faulks, 61, 2:05:21. 54—Kait Standley, 27, 2:05:47. 55—Taryn Doud, 30, 2:06:38. 56—Eric Contreras, 51, 2:06:41. 57—Paul Parks, 41, 2:06:56. 58—Cassandra Johnshoy, 29, 2:07:03. 59—Eleanor Bostrom, 37, 2:07:25. 60—Jacob Kauppila, 37, 2:07:43. 61—Shayla Wixom, 24, 2:09:29. 62—Eliza Tobin, 37, 2:09:32. 63—Erin Howland, 42, 2:09:32. 64—Anna Qualls, 34, 2:10:11. 65—Brandi Anderson, 43, 2:10:11. 66—Stacy Sekercan, 27, 2:10:40. 67—Robyn Davis, 36, 2:11:02. 68—Andrea Good, 22, 2:11:33. 69—Brianna Wargo, 21, 2:13:26. 70—AJ Tackett, 40, 2:13:56.
71—Lacey Bodine, 30, 2:14:56. 72—McKenna Ford, 29, 2:14:57. 73—Jill McCaslin, 65, 2:14:58. 74—Emma Austin, 17, 2:15:06. 75—Megan Austin, 28, 2:15:06. 76—Kaila Ho, 23, 2:15:09. 77—Mark Blessing, 59, 2:17:01. 78—Matthew Alexander, 43, 2:17:24. 79—Nathan Peterson, 42, 2:17:59. 80—William Baker, 66, 2:18:01.
81—Joanie Raftery, 51, 2:20:14. 82—Shantele Fleming, 30, 2:20:22. 83—Anne Siron, 29, 2:20:24. 84—Amy Stenhouse, 27, 2:21:10. 85—Linsey Show, 41, 2:22:06. 86—José a Larios, 59, 2:24:31. 87—Johnny Wright, 37, 2:24:51. 88—Halle Garner, 19, 2:25:04. 89—Julie Beeman, 38, 2:26:18. 90—Jennifer Isham, 23, 2:27:58.
91—Kate Liese, 29, 2:28:00. 92—Braigen Sorensen, 25, 2:28:00. 93—Ariel Kestler, 29, 2:28:02. 94—Robbie Johnson, 46, 2:29:02. 95—Dan Manoogian, 61, 2:29:56. 96—Brooke Patterson, 26, 2:30:28. 97—Michael Charme, 60, 2:33:49. 98—Amy Cox, 47, 2:34:55. 99—Natalie Disney, 33, 2:34:57. 100—Bailey Severe, 25, 2:36:46.
101—Jennifer Callen, 41, 2:37:03. 102—Katie Callen, 33, 2:37:04. 103—Madison Bernhardt, 27, 2:37:40. 104—Dale Tanner, 56, 2:41:17. 105—Sarah Verst, 23, 2:42:49. 106—Rosemary Mitchell, 28, 2:47:07. 107—Charlee Lance, 17, 2:48:20. 108—Michelle Lance, 45, 2:48:23. 109—Alejandro Ponce, 42, 2:48:33. 110—Kendall Nelson, 52, 2:48:33.
111—Alena McNee, 36, 2:55:07. 112—Mccall Schoonmaker, 23, 3:06:01. 113—Greg Mondloh, 68, 3:07:17.
10K FINISHERS
1—Sophie Curl, 29, 39:51. 2—Ashton Drage, 16, 39:58. 3—Katherine Stansberry, 37, 42:55. 4—Eeva Turzian, 38, 43:47. 5—Dave Gundy, 43, 44:59. 6—Lisa Johnson, 59, 45:01. 7—Erin Kosach, 39, 45:12. 8—Ryan Cantrill, 49, 45:54. 9—Sarah Latham, 41, 46:00. 10—Alexa Turzian, 32, 46:17.
11—Kevin Ware, 44, 46:43. 12—Anne Cook, 38, 47:19. 13—Denis Cook, 38, 47:19. 14—Tim Wehrwein, 33, 47:38. 15—Andreas Paaske, 43, 47:46. 16—Julie Wilson, 48, 47:53. 17—Matt Rasmussen, 49, 48:03. 18—Christian Parker, 30, 48:10. 19—Andrew Phillips, 33, 48:14. 20—Charlie Parker, 38, 48:46.
21—Asher Higginson, 12, 49:23. 22—Elizabeth Dietz, 44, 49:34. 23—Gadrie Edmunds, 45, 50:21. 24—Christopher Lyle, 40, 50:34. 25—Lyndsay Lyle, 40, 50:35. 26—Diana Hurd, 30, 50:49. 27—Rich Meziere, 45, 50:54. 28—Sarah Matthews, 39, 50:55. 29—Colleen Gilligan, 39, 51:10. 30—Tag Robison, 47, 51:35.
31—Neil Gleichman, 66, 51:40. 32—Josh Hoffman, 43, 51:45. 33—Kenzie Roan, 23, 51:59. 34—Ben Taylor, 45, 52:03. 35—Beck Goodloe, 24, 52:05. 36—Michael Zabel, 36, 52:32. 37—Rob Henrichs, 35, 52:52. 38—Brian Williams, 41, 53:25. 39—Darla McRoberts, 55, 53:25. 40—Kate Lyman, 39, 54:03.
41—Will Hausmann, 12, 54:13. 42—Michael Spachman, 46, 54:37. 43—Jeff Anderson, 39, 54:53. 44—Sonya Johnston, 43, 54:54. 45—Jess Fiaschetti, 36, 55:00. 46—Hillary Whipple, 35, 55:02. 47—Kristen Bowe, 33, 55:07. 48—Ross Spencer, 48, 55:08. 49—Katherine Schroder, 39, 55:15. 50—Yudith Lopez, 55:30.
51—Rockie Fergurson, 32, 55:51. 52—Tricia Swartling, 55, 55:53. 53—Munzer Qaddourah, 60, 56:12. 54—Shannon Brandenburg, 34, 56:20. 55—Chad Hoffman, 38, 56:23. 56—Carmen Finegan, 42, 56:57. 57—Tony Beesley, 61, 57:03. 58—Tanja Beesley-Parker, 56, 57:05. 59—Michael Wood, 44, 57:06. 60—Nick Zelaya, 33, 57:15.
61—Jill Zelaya, 39, 57:19. 62—James Brown, 8, 57:27. 63—Stephen Brown, 36, 57:27. 64—Marie Alexandre, 25, 57:41. 65—Karina Wright, 30, 58:00. 66—Caden Williams, 24, 58:01. 67—Kevin Williams, 30, 58:06. 68—Katie Powers, 34, 58:07. 69—Liz Buckingham, 59, 58:34. 70—Killarney Loufek, 34, 58:47.
71—Erika Hill, 40, 58:53. 72—Jonathan Stevens, 44, 59:01. 73—Melissa Williams, 39, 59:09. 74—Jamie Stevens, 48, 59:16. 75—Cindy Bullers, 57, 59:24. 76—Nick Phillips, 33, 59:42. 77—Claire Jorgensen, 27, 59:42. 78—Lisa Mary, 59, 1:00:12. 79—Elizabeth Crowther, 24, 1:00:16. 80—Jennifer Paaske, 44, 1:00:40.
81—Cindy Peterson, 43, 1:00:42. 82—Kris Gethin, 46, 1:00:49. 83—Gary Woller, 60, 1:01:37. 84—Carole Deppe, 60, 1:01:40. 85—Kaitlyn Landis, 26, 1:01:51. 86—Wes McMahon, 38, 1:01:51. 87—Matt Joyce, 58, 1:02:03. 88—Nicole Mott, 40, 1:02:57. 89—Fred Avila, 32, 1:02:57. 90—Sibylle Gethin, 46, 1:03:23.
91—Juana Francisco, 33, 1:03:40. 92—Michael Myers, 44, 1:03:43. 93—Kelli Myers, 43, 1:03:44. 94—Zav Cook, 24, 1:03:47. 95—Jared Thackery, 24, 1:03:50. 96—Jaiden Conejo, 17, 1:03:59. 97—Shannon Patterson, 24, 1:04:00. 98—Griffin Moeser, 24, 1:04:01. 99—Connor Moen, 24, 1:04:01. 100—Lanette Daw, 46, 1:04:13.
101—Erin Hirtle, 39, 1:04:21. 102—Katherine Robins, 49, 1:04:49. 103—Marycruz Hurtado, 27, 1:04:56. 104—Matison Hayes, 19, 1:05:01. 105—Sam Hayes, 26, 1:05:01. 106—Elizabeth Conzevoy, 44, 1:05:33. 107—Aaron Hill, 43, 1:05:34. 108—Sherilyn Robinson, 51, 1:06:04. 109—Charles Kerrick, 26, 1:06:20. 110—Jeannie Woller, 26, 1:06:22.
111—Kenya Cramer, 26, 1:06:23. 112—Erinn Savage, 30, 1:06:24. 113—Daryn Bundtrock, 59, 1:06:38. 114—Steve Hollister, 59, 1:07:31. 115—Marcy Hanson, 53, 1:08:08. 116—Christopher Henderson, 30, 1:08:16. 117—Silvia Henderson, 28, 1:08:17. 118—Chad Walker, 33, 1:09:15. 119—Rebecca Alper, 31, 1:09:17. 120—Makaela Zabel, 37, 1:09:18.
121—Jennifer Mackie, 35, 1:09:18. 122—Caitlyn Choate, 25, 1:09:36. 123—Marc Roberts, 48, 1:11:07. 124—Rebecca Douglass, 45, 1:11:07. 125—Alexis Conejo, 18, 1:11:20. 126—Shannon Madsen, 44, 1:11:21. 127—Nimsi Santacruz, 27, 1:11:27. 128—Zane Lyons, 23, 1:11:46. 129—Beth Woodward, 37, 1:12:55. 130—Cynthia Burns, 57, 1:12:58.
131—Christopher Burns, 61, 1:12:59. 132—Rachel Lyon, 32, 1:13:30. 133—Rhonda Lysinger, 53, 1:14:24. 134—Ron Lysinger, 55, 1:14:24. 135—Allan Brettman, 61, 1:21:08. 136—Karyn Hede, 56, 1:21:23. 137—Laura Good, 51, 1:22:47. 138—Ed Deford, 43, 1:23:15. 139—Jennifer Starley, 47, 1:23:15. 140—Nancy McMorrow, 76, 1:26:10.
141—Banesa Lopez, 31, 1:30:27. 142—Steven Krawtz, 61, 1:31:51. 143—Jen Cantwell, 46, 1:35:26. 144—Jane Dahlberg, 59, 1:35:26. 145—Amy Gardner, 44, 1:35:27. 146—Debbie Knudsen, 64, 1:36:50. 147—Ryan Waterfield, 45, 1:45:24. 148—Zula van der Meulen, 44, 1:45:25.
5K FINISHERS
1—Cathryn Stauffer, 38, 21:17. 2—Zach Tatro. 15, 21:20. 3—Ben Haynes, 15, 21:35. 4—Brynlee Wright, 17, 21:58. 5—Vincent Showers, 15, 23:16. 6—Joey Sides, 35, 23:26. 7—Ramsey Marquis, 18, 23:54. 8—Porter Buckley, 18, 24:13. 9—David Knoop, 62, 24:24. 10—Natalie Macbeth, 48, 24:53.
11—Téo Choux, 13, 24:56. 12—Anna Schimelpfenig, 35, 25:59. 13—Cooper Dean, 22, 26:04. 14—Camila Choux, 16, 26:32. 15—Matthew Ohlensehlen, 13, 26:34. 16—Bryan Wright, 43, 26:48. 17—Diane Banta, 26:53. 18—Olivia Nimmo, 16, 26:59. 19—William VanderKoot, 13, 27:17. 20—Colin Haueter, 27, 27:34.
21—Devin Cross, 30, 27:38. 22—Rachel Wolfe, 41, 27:39. 23—Cody Lloyd, 8, 27:49. 24—Mathieu Choux, 42, 27:56. 25—Allie Clegg, 24, 28:17. 26—Samantha Gundy, 12, 28:55. 27—Russell Martin, 29, 29:02. 28—Thijs Lloyd, 9, 29:22. 29—David Lloyd, 44, 29:24. 30—Will Minshall, 29, 29:28.
31—Elizabeth Cameron, 28, 29:33. 32—Stephanie Eisenbarth, 50, 29:49. 33—Linsey Nicholson, 38, 30:06. 34—Kelly Arial, 37, 30:07. 35—Kat Crozier, 37, 30:12. 36—Stephanie Buckley, 43, 30:22. 37—Chris Morgan, 33, 31:04. 38—Patrick Stopher, 37, 31:32. 39—Alex Taylor, 16, 31:34. 40—Hadley Vandenberg, 12, 32:08.
41—Bryce Phillips, 12, 32:17. 42—Grace Buckley, 15, 32:19. 43—Brett Buckley, 43, 32:22. 44—Annie Buckley, 13, 32:24. 45—Andy Pazdan, 45, 32:24. 46—Ryder Pazdan, 11, 32:25. 47—Alan Clegg, 60, 32:30. 48—Jessica Holesino, 27, 32:48. 49—Olivia McNeley, 11, 32:51. 50—Luke Robison, 19, 32:56.
51—Faith Powell, 12, 33:03. 52—Toni Powell, 40, 33:04. 53—John Powell, 46, 33:05. 54—Zahna Taylor, 12, 33:15. 55—Emilee Clark, 31, 33:53. 56—Wynn Williams, 10, 34:15. 57—Autumn Higginson, 14, 34:22. 58—Allison Nimmo, 47, 34:28. 59—Brush Carpenter, 46, 34:37. 60—Amber Carpenter, 39, 34:37.
61—Janelle Oberbillig, 62, 34:40. 62—Jared VanderKooi, 43, 35:01. 63—Joshua Hill, 35, 35:10. 64—Paul Armendarez, 29, 35:10. 65—Vivian Cunningham, 11, 35:38. 66—Stella St. George, 10, 35:38. 67—Elsie Bullock, 10, 35:48. 68—Luca Finegan, 13, 35:48. 69—Rory Elle, 13, 35:51. 70—Mackenzie McBride, 21, 35:51.
71—Elizabeth McBride, 56, 35:52. 72—Anthony McFeters, 33, 36:03. 73—Christopher Jones, 72, 36:06. 74—Laura Speck, 33, 36:06. 75—Michelle DeLateur, 34, 36:13. 76—Clint Jackson, 50, 36:24. 77—Wilf Costello, 57, 36:25. 78—Zoe Hopkins, 33, 36:38. 79—Susan Gundy, 66, 36:39. 80—Amy Landis, 64, 36:42.
81—Rob Landis, 64, 36:42. 82—Julia Pinney, 23, 36:49. 83—Robert Lent, 61, 36:53. 84—Jason Howell, 50, 36:57. 85—Juan Labra, 46, 37:19. 86—Aleecia Davenport, 40, 37:21. 87—Michael Gillis, 51, 37:30. 88—Clare Gillis, 11, 37:31. 89—Michelle McNeley, 45, 37:43. 90—Marcy Buck, 40, 37:43.
91—Lara Jackson, 50, 37:52. 92—Alyssa de St. Jeor, 29, 37:53. 93—Caitie Monte, 26, 37:53. 94—Stacy King, 29, 37:54. 95—Emree Josephson, 10, 38:06. 96—Ali Josephson, 41, 38:07. 97—Maddie Johnson, 22, 38:18. 98—Alec Rainey, 30, 38:21. 99—Jess Rodriguez, 30, 38:59. 100—Kristina Taylor, 45, 39:05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In