From left, Storm Anderson, Lexeigh Dowd, Treagan Dowd and Lee Anderson.

 Courtesy photos by Lee Anderson

Three local jiu-jitsu grapplers from Anderson’s U.S.A. Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Bellevue had great success at the Utah State BJJ Championship presented by Impact BJJ on Nov. 20.

Lexiegh Dowd, 13, won her fifth Utah State Championship at the orange belt level. She beat Amirah Gordy from Gustavo Rodriguez BJJ and Jaslene Dubon, also from Gustavo Rodriguez BJJ.

Lexeigh’s brother, Treagan Dowd, was also impressive at the orange belt to win his first gold medal.

In addition, Lucca Villa won her first gold medal by beating Raiden Page from Absolute MMA and Levi Van Der Mas from Team Link Utah.

From left, Storm Anderson, Lucca Villa and Lee Anderson.

