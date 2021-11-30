Three local jiu-jitsu grapplers from Anderson’s U.S.A. Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Bellevue had great success at the Utah State BJJ Championship presented by Impact BJJ on Nov. 20.
Lexiegh Dowd, 13, won her fifth Utah State Championship at the orange belt level. She beat Amirah Gordy from Gustavo Rodriguez BJJ and Jaslene Dubon, also from Gustavo Rodriguez BJJ.
Lexeigh’s brother, Treagan Dowd, was also impressive at the orange belt to win his first gold medal.
In addition, Lucca Villa won her first gold medal by beating Raiden Page from Absolute MMA and Levi Van Der Mas from Team Link Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In