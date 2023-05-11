Golfers are looking forward to the spring opening of golf courses in the Ketchum and Sun Valley area.
Bigwood Golf Course’s nine-hole course north of Ketchum plans to open for the 2023 season on Friday, May 12. Call 208-726-4024 to make tee times over the Mother’s Day weekend and for season pass details.
Sun Valley Resort’s driving range opens for the first time Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sawtooth Putting Course, always a popular attraction on Mother’s Day, will be open Sunday, May 14, from 10-5.
