The Hailey and Bellevue chapter of Ducks Unlimited held their 15th annual 200 Target Trap Shoot over the weekend at the Wood River Gun Club, south of Bellevue.

Eighty-five shooters participated, raising over $50,000 for Ducks Unlimited to be used for habitat conservation. Money was raised from entry fees, silent auction, a raffle and fun games and shoots.

The high overall shooter honors went to Kyle Perry for shooting a 193 out of a possible 200 combined singles and handicap. Tina Wright won the same award for the ladies.

