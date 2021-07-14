The Hailey and Bellevue chapter of Ducks Unlimited held their 15th annual 200 Target Trap Shoot over the weekend at the Wood River Gun Club, south of Bellevue.
Eighty-five shooters participated, raising over $50,000 for Ducks Unlimited to be used for habitat conservation. Money was raised from entry fees, silent auction, a raffle and fun games and shoots.
The high overall shooter honors went to Kyle Perry for shooting a 193 out of a possible 200 combined singles and handicap. Tina Wright won the same award for the ladies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In