Sun Valley resident and seemingly ageless cyclist Rich Mull—fresh off his U.S. National Championship in July—took fourth in the 65-69 age range at the UCI Gran Fondo World Amateur Road Race Championships on Oct. 9, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in extreme conditions.
Riders competed at the 1984 Winter Olympic ski venue where riders climbed 4,500 feet in the final 17 miles of the course.
Mull completed the course in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 52 seconds.
All riders were required to qualify at one of the various races held around the world. Mull qualified for the World Championship by winning his fifth North American Championship in September 2019 in Whistler, British Columbia.
Because of cooler temperatures (39 F), Mulls’ race was shortened the day before from 60 miles to 40 miles as rain and snow poured down on the competitors. By the end of the race, temperatures went down to 32 F.
“I was pretty happy with my race, especially given the conditions,” Mull said. “I fell only 30 seconds short of a podium spot and losing to two former world champions.”
The UCI Gran Fondo World Road Race Championship is typically a popular event; however, because of COVID-19—and harsher weather—fewer racers than usual competed.
No other U.S. rider placed higher than fourth in any age group, and Mull was the only U.S. rider who finished in the top-10.
Austria’s Johann Taucher took first in the category with 2:11:05, Australia’s Roger Cull (2:11:23) took second and Norway’s Frank Aadland (2:13:21) took fourth.
