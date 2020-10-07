Ketchum and Hailey elite runners shined bright like the sun for the 10th annual Redfish Lake Lodge Salmon Run on Saturday.
Ketchum’s Sophie Curl, 29, took second overall in the half marathon, and first in the women’s heat with a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes, 39 seconds and a mile pace of 7:18.
Winning the overall half marathon race was Caleb Moosman, 25, out of Driggs, Idaho. Moosman won with a time of 1:17:05. “It was an awesome experience,” Curl said. “I’m grateful I got to have a race like that during these COVID-19 times because a lot of races have been canceled.”
Originally from Bellingham, Wash., Curl moved to the Wood River Valley four years ago.
Curl was smitten with the area when she trained in Sun Valley for a summer while running track and cross-country at the University of San Francisco. Her track event was the 1,500-meter run where her personal best was 4:15.
This event was Curl’s second half marathon.
“Running is my passion and it’s what I do most frequently,” she added.
During the race Saturday, Curl said she and Lili Hansen—who finished fourth overall with 1:39:12—had a nice stride together, but in the last 4 miles of the race, Curl pushed it harder.
Curl is a nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center while she and Hansen are both trainers at The Mill in Ketchum.
Gardner Cord, 27, also of Ketchum, wasn’t far behind Curl with a time of 1:39:05 and a pace of 7:34.
Cord found some fellow runners for most of the race to keep in pace with, but then after the eighth mile, he was able to pick up that pace and finish his first half marathon in compelling fashion.
“This was the longest I’ve ever run in my life,” he said. “I was able to pick it up at the end and I did way better than I expected.”
Cord owns and operates Nomadic Van Sun Valley with some friends in the valley.
Gardner Cord wasn’t the only Cord family member to have a top finish.
Julie Cord—Gardner’s mother—who resides in Hailey, finished ninth overall (third female) with a time of 1:47:57.
Hayden Burdge, also of Hailey, finished eighth overall and sixth in the men’s race with a time of 1:47:08.
Top finishers for the 10-kilometer race were Mindy Kaufman of Driggs (37:39), Jeffrey Stewart of Nampa (43:03) and Tony Pierce of Lake Matthews, Calif. (44:26).
Top local finisher in the 10k was Annie Cook, who took sixth overall with 46:40.
In the 5k race, Adam McLean of Fruitland took top honors with 20:37.
Diane Banta of Ketchum took second with 25:27 while Ryan Sanders of Star, Idaho, took third with 25:35.
Because of COVID-19 complications, the participation rate was far lower than usual. In all, there were 147 runners in 2020 (41 half marathon, 33 10k, 73 5k). During a typical year, the race is capped at 500 runners.
“It was a beautiful day, so it was still a great time,” Redfish Lake Lodge Half-Marathon event organizer Jeff Clegg said. “It was low-key, but it had great energy.”
This event is a U.S. Forest Service permitted event.
HALF MARATHON FINISHERS
1—Caleb Moosman, 25, 1:17:05. 2—Sophie Curl, 29, 1:35:39. 3—Gardner Cord, 27, 1:39:05. 4—Lili Hansen, 33, 1:39:12. 5—Seth Wright, 36, 1:41:36. 6—Travis Garrett, 29, 1:43:13. 7—Josiah McCarthy, 25, 1:47:02. 8—Hayden Burdge, 27, 1:47:08. 9—Julie Cord, 53, 1:47:57. 10—BJ Wright, 40, 1:49:03.
11—Justin Smith, 24, 1:53:12. 12—Cody Combs, 26, 1:56:24. 13—Cassandra Johnshoy, 29, 1:56:34. 14—Debbie Gerke, 26, 1:57:21. 15—Kate Lyman, 38, 1:57:34. 16—Heather Livingston, 29, 1:57:49. 17—Elton Wilson. 44, 1:58:39. 18—Sara Bastian, 29, 1:59:30. 19—Tuong Anh Ens, 41, 2:00:11. 20—Britten Duerden, 24, 2:02:35.
21—Anthony Tackett, 39, 2:02:45. 22—Andrea Tawes, 44, 2:03:05. 23—Sandra Checketts, 55, 2:04:10. 24—Kara Cottrell, 40, 2:06:24. 25—Jill McCaslin, 65, 2:06:45. 26—Brady Sundquist, 27, 2:07:59. 27—Matthew Alexander, 43, 2:08:42. 28—Keely Eliason, 38, 2:09:36. 29—Brianna Wargo, 20, 2:10:17. 30—Jeremiah LaRocque, 36, 2:10:26.
31—Kiley Matthews, 22, 2:12:49. 32—Brooke V., 40, 2:14:37. 33—Erin Pierson, 33, 2:16:08. 34—Kimberlee Smith, 24, 2:17:39. 35—Kate Liese, 28, 2:22:03. 36—Amy Gardner, 43, 2:26:29. 37—Guinevere Allen, 41, 2:26:30. 38—Ariel Kestler, 28, 2:27:35. 39—Tammy Wilson, 35, 2:32:43. 40—Michael Charme, 59, 2:37:24.
41—Kent Ness, 62, 2:43:57.
10K FINISHERS
1—Mindy Kaufman, 23, 37:39. 2—Jeffrey Stewart, 20, 43:03. 3—Tony Pierce, 60, 44:26. 4—AdriAnn Rasmussen, 41, 45:14. 5—Russell Harbaugh, 64, 45:45. 6—Annie Cook, 38, 46:40. 7—Neil Gleichman, 66, 47:04. 8—Ben Pierce, 15, 48:10. 9—Stratton Cunningham, 13, 48:33. 10—Don Cunningham, 54, 48:33.
11—Colleen Gilligan, 38, 49:03. 12—Gretel Friedman, 44, 49:22. 13—Josh Hoffman, 42, 50:11. 14—Tony Beesley, 60, 50:52. 15Jeff Mihalic, 64, 50:55. 16—Tanja Beesley, 56, 50:59. 17—Alexandra Peck, 30, 54:15. 18—Preston Roberts, 29, 54:15. 19—Craig Mills, 54, 55:21. 20—Austin Holt, 31, 55:22.
21—Brayli Holt, 31, 55:22. 22—Karina Wright, 30, 55:51. 23—Elizabeth Buckingham, 59, 56:24. 24—Jamie Hicks, 44, 58:53. 25—Esther Hamm, 45, 59:29. 26—Erich Hamm, 46, 59:30. 27—Meredith Smith, 53, 1:00:08. 28—Russ Merrill, 51, 1:00:10. 29—Joshua Bowden, 17, 1:02:53. 30—Jenn Perez, 37, 1:02:57.
31—Marni Burns, 54, 1:07:11. 32—Sara Burns, 44, 1:44:24. 33—Ned Burns, 43, 1:44:24.
5K FINISHERS
1—Adam McLean, 24, 20:37. 2—Diane Banta, 35, 25:27. 3—Ryan Sanders, 11, 25:35. 4—Rebekah McLean 26:43. 5—Daniel Walters, 48, 27:35. 6—Porter Whiting, 13, 28:45. 7—Stacy Sekercan, 27, 28:54. 8—Klynt Whiting, 16, 28:57. 9—Len Whiting, 46, 29:02. 10—Addyson Vulgamore, 11, 29:08.
11—Zada Larsen, 11, 29:23. 12—Brian Mansfield, 35, 30:44. 13—Katy Kidd, 48, 30:58. 14—James Kidd, 48, 30:59. 15—Wynn Williams, 10, 31:02. 16—Brian Williams, 41, 31:02. 17—Skyler Bloxham, 32, 31:35. 18—Laura Bloxham, 36, 31:36. 19—Ali Josephson, 40, 31:42. 20—Emily Barber, 27, 31:49.
21—Toni Powell, 39, 31:59. 22—Faith Powell, 11, 31:59. 23—Kristi Cantrill, 45, 32:11. 24—Claudia Sanders, 46, 32:28. 25—Annette Larsen, 36, 32:29. 26—Clark Larsen, 7, 32:30. 27—Liesl Opp, 39, 32:51. 28—Maxwell Mihalic, 24, 33:04. 29—Erin Hill, 38, 33:04. 30—Kelly Arial, 37, 33:05.
31—Maggie Acker- Buck, 38, 33:05. 32—Katherine Bridwell, 38, 33:06. 33—Linsey Nicholson, 37, 33:06. 34—Melanie Hansen, 42, 33:09. 35—Janelle Oberbillig, 61, 33:13. 36—Kaylee Denhart, 28, 33:46. 37—Marya Moosman, 50, 34:04. 38—Julie Leguineche, 31, 34:18. 39—Oleg Kravstov, 60, 34:44. 40—Shirley Schaeffer, 56, 34:59.
41—Steve Vulgamore, 45, 35:20. 42—Casey Van Gerven, 38, 35:48. 43—Carey Schwarzer, 39, 35:49. 44—Elliott Whiting, 20, 36:21. 45—Jodi Pavkov, 46, 36:24. 46—Angela Olaveson, 49, 36:28. 47—Becky Haskins, 53, 36:31. 48—Christopher Jones, 71, 37:15. 49—Kathy Gatens, 64, 38:36. 50—Kristie Walters, 48, 38:49.
51—Cathy Vulgamore, 43, 40:06. 52—Madlyn Pierce, 19, 40:43. 53—Suzie Tomtan, 55, 40:47. 54—Sandi Wrede, 51, 41:53. 55—Jeannette Whiting, 41, 45:52. 56—BreeAnna Whiting, 18, 45:52. 57—Ethan Davis, 35, 45:54. 58—Robyn Davis, 35, 45:54. 59—Heath Rackham, 38, 48:29. 60—Katrina Little, 42, 48:31.
61—Treva Little, 69, 51:55. 62—Jill Joski, 57, 53:39. 63—Janet Brown, 60, 53:39. 64—Emilee Henslee, 16, 54:06. 65—Macey Vulgamore , 15, 55:13. 66—Michael Yost, 60, 57:26. 67—Sheryl Yost, 66, 57:31. 68—Heather Lent, 57, 57:32. 69—Sidney Archer, 29, 57:42. 70—Ashley Blevins, 34, 57:43.
71—Abigail Archer, 29, 57:44. 72—Robert Lent, 60, 57:47. 73—Cheri Belvins, 57, 57:48.
