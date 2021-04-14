There are very few things that Jesse Keefe can’t do. Going slow on the slopes is one of them.
The young speedy adaptive skier form Sun Valley was named to the National Para Alpine Team for 2021-22 as well as bringing home multiple medals over the winter.
He received four golds, two silvers and three bronze medals, which has put him in the world rankings at the International Paralympic Committee. He is currently ranked 15th in slalom, 35th in giant slalom and 34th in super-G.
Because of his performance, he was also selected for the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing.
Keefe was born without an ankle bone in his right foot, which caused doctors to have to amputate that foot. He now uses a state-of-the-art prosthetic piece to give him stability on skis.
He has been racing and training since he was 7 and is currently a first-year FIS athlete with head coach Gladys Weidt.
He also attends the Sun Valley Ski Academy and races with the National Ability Center (NAC) High Performance Team in Park City, which is where he qualified for the National Para Alpine Team.
His success this season also earned him spot for the 2022 season.
Keefe will continue to train locally with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and on the World Para Alpine Tour while competing in the Para Alpine Team.
Higher Ground of Sun Valley is planning a re-launch of its Paralympic athlete program and Keefe will be a part of spreading awareness of the project.
Keefe’s season began at the Winter Park NorAm Open in Colorado from Jan 4-6, when he won gold in the slalom, silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the super-G.
The 17-year-old skier then turned around and competed in the Huntsman Cup in Park City from Jan. 27-29. He repeated his performance by once again earning gold in the slalom, silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the super-G.
For the National Championships in Winter Park from March 27-31, Keefe really impressed by winning gold in both the giant slalom and slalom events. He also received bronze in the super-G.
