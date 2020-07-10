20-07-10 soccer@.jpg

Celebrating its Canyon Rim Classic U13 boys’ soccer tournament title June 28 in Twin Falls is the Hailey Lightning team. Kneeling, from left, are Chase Schwartz and Henry Page. Standing, from left, areQuintin Buoncristiani, Sven Halvorsen, Zack Torres, Taj Redman, Nandy Inga, Wylder Grafft, Chris Arenas, Simon Morgan, Victor Hernandez, Alejandro Gutierrez and Sylas Barrett. Standing, at rear is coach Larry Schwartz. Not shown is coach Weylin Barrett.

 Courtesy photo

Whether the weather was hot or not, the Hailey Lightning U13 boys’ youth soccer team played solid team soccer and surged unbeaten to the championship of the Canyon Rim Classic U13 tournament June 27-28 in Twin Falls.

Hailey Lightning played two games in 90-degree heat Saturday and two games in the cold and rain Sunday. They won all four games, outscoring opponents 9-1 with six different players scoring.

Coach Larry Schwartz said, “An entire team effort was the cornerstone to the success. The Lighting played as a team with all players taking part in every victory. Not once did any player get down on any teammate. When one teammate made a mistake, another was there to cover for him.”

