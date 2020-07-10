Whether the weather was hot or not, the Hailey Lightning U13 boys’ youth soccer team played solid team soccer and surged unbeaten to the championship of the Canyon Rim Classic U13 tournament June 27-28 in Twin Falls.
Hailey Lightning played two games in 90-degree heat Saturday and two games in the cold and rain Sunday. They won all four games, outscoring opponents 9-1 with six different players scoring.
Coach Larry Schwartz said, “An entire team effort was the cornerstone to the success. The Lighting played as a team with all players taking part in every victory. Not once did any player get down on any teammate. When one teammate made a mistake, another was there to cover for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In