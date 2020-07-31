Hailey starting pitcher Boone Scherer tossed six-and-a-third innings of clutch baseball and the Wood River American Legion Wranglers 18U baseball team stayed in the hunt Wednesday on the third day of the State Area C “A” tournament in Pocatello.
Wood River (12-3) defeated the Buhl Tribe 8-6, with reliever Huck Sprong shutting the door on the upset-minded Tribe in the early evening loser bracket contest at Halliwell Field. Earlier, the Marsh Valley Eagles defeated Malad 6-4 in another loser-out game.
Hitting leader for Wood River was Ethan Shoemaker (4 RBI) and Dylan Mills delivered a key two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that was the difference in the final score.
Later Wednesday in the winner bracket, the Pocatello Razorbacks (35-7) continued their roll through the eight-team tournament with a 14-4 romp over the Idaho Falls Tigers. Pocatello became the only unbeaten team remaining, having outscored opponents 42-16.
With only four teams left in the state field, coach Juan Martinez’s Wranglers returned to Halliwell Field on Thursday for a game against Pocatello Razorbacks. Marsh Valley battled the Idaho Falls Tigers in an earlier game Thursday.
