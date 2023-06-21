Twenty-two girls’ fast-pitch softball teams will invade Hailey diamonds Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 for the third annual Wood River Mountain Classic tournament. Action will take place in four age classes.
Games will occur each day starting at 8:30 a.m. and continue through 6:30 p.m. on Nelson Fields No. 2 and No. 3, plus Lars Hovey Field at Keefer Park also in Hailey, and the Dale Martin Wood River High School softball field near the Community Campus.
Six teams will compete in the 10U age class (one from Wood River), six in 12U, five in 14U (one from Wood River) and five in 16U (two from Wood River). Teams are due from Rupert, Nampa, Twin Falls, Gooding and other southern Idaho cities.
