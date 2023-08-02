The Lefty’s and Miley Roofing softball team took home the win in the 2023 Ketchum Coed Softball League finals held at Atkinson Park in Ketchum on July 29. With the victory, the team has now won the league two years in a row. In the regular season, the squad went 4-1. The team’s postseason run started with a win against Drunken Pirates, followed by a win against Magpies, and culminated in a win against the Cellar in the finals. Participants pictured here are, in the front row, left to right: Klayton Riggers, Kody Laggis, Eric Bertovich, Andrew Nelson, Jaxson Ulrich, Anthony Anderson and Andy Ruiz. In the back row, left to right, are: Devon Atkinson, Yvonne Webber, Sydney Hafer, Kore Paradis, Jimberly Rooney, Jamie Ulrich, Harper June, Dave Nelson, Taylor Nelson and Kenny Nelson.
Lefty's and Miley Roofing softball team completes the repeat
