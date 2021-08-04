The Lefty’s Bar & Grill and Magpies rivalry at the top of the Ketchum Coed Softball League is here to stay.
Two seasons ago, Lefty’s clinched the city championship, 17-11, by taking down the Magpies. Last year it was the Magpies’ turn to beat Lefty’s, 8-2.
So why would this year be any different?
The only difference really would be that Lefty’s took the 2021 season by storm to finish out the year 10-0 by beating the Magpies once more, 13-9, to reclaim the Ketchum City Tournament title in the championship game on Saturday, July 31.
This was the first time that Lefty’s had gone undefeated on the year.
Rainclouds approached and toyed with the Ketchum softball elites and the rowdy fans that crowded the West Ketchum Coliseum, only to dissipate when umpire Rich Lang called for the game to begin.
Was it fate that the rainclouds held off? Of course.
Was this the mythical “Field of Dreams” that we all imagined? Of course not, this is Ketchum, where, to borrow from Lloyd Christmas, “the beer flows like wine and where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.”
Play ball ladies and germs.
To begin the game, Lefty’s stacked up five runs in the first inning to lay a lofty lead, 5-1.
Anthony Anderson (3-for-5) hit a three-run home run to put Lefty’s in the driver’s seat. Anderson would finish with 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored and the game’s MVP honor.
“This feels pretty good, because all of these guys and girls worked hard to be here,” Anderson said. “Everybody hit, everybody played good defense and that’s how you win.”
Lefty’s finished the game with 19 hits.
By the third inning, Lefty’s hung on to a 5-2 lead, but then had a monster fourth inning and put up four more runs to make it 9-2.
Lefty’s loaded the bases and began racking in the runs off of Madison Merano (1 run, 2 RBIs) who hit a two-run single. The next batter, Quinton Standley (1-for-3) hit another two-run single.
The bottom of the fourth is where this game got interesting with the Magpies at-bat.
Josie Dawson opened the inning for the Magpies with a lead-off double. Kerstin Flavin then drove Dawson in on an RBI-single. Shannon Flavin then drove his wife home on a double of his own to set up a nice situation.
Steady hitting Morgan Uhrig (3 runs, 1 RBI) added another single, then Matt Conover nailed a bases clearing triple that scored two runs.
Aja Moffat—the game’s female MVP—then drove in an RBI single to pull the Magpies within one run, 9-8.
The game’s fourth inning produced five runs on six hits for the Magpies.
But the runs stopped there for the Magpies, unfortunately.
Lefty’s would go onto score four more runs to clinch the game, and played tight defense in the process.
This was the second time that Lefty’s had beaten the Magpies on the day due to the double-elimination style tournament. Lefty’s won previously in the tournament, 15-7.
Had the Magpies won the championship game, then the two teams would have had to play for a third time. However, that wasn’t the case for the runners-up.
The Magpies did outhit Lefty’s, 20-19.
After the game, league organizer Cooper Minnis gave big thanks in the middle of the diamond.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better league this year,” he said. “Everything came together. Thank you for the great season and the great team effort.”
Umpire Rich Lang echoed Minnis.
“Nowhere would I rather be than to ump this league,” Lang said.
After the game, Anderson and Moffat were presented with the game’s MVPs while Uhrig (4-for-4) and Merano (1-for-3) were presented with the top hitters of the tournament.
“It’s humbling; I had a great team,” Moffat said about winning co-MVP. “We’re all MVPs. I felt very privileged to play on this team. I had a lot of fun.”
For Lefty’s, Kori Paracles (2-for-3 with 3 runs), Kenny Nelson (1-for-4, 1 run), Jamie Stone (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Zach Nelson (3-for-3, 2 runs) and Luci Cuellar (2-for-3) were the game’s big hitters.
For the Magpies, Conover (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Nic Tidwell (3-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Kerstin Flavin (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Shannon Flavin (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) were the team’s big hitters.
Notes—There were 10 games played between the last week of the season (July 29) and the tournament (July 30-31). As Lefty’s went undefeated for the first time in league history, the Drunken Pirates staved off going winless by finally notching a win under their pirate belts. The Drunken Pirates beat the Ketchum Shenanigans, 18-17, in the first round of the losers’ bracket on Saturday morning.
