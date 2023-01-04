} Skip to main content
Lederhosen, stick shift and a whole lot of touchdowns: Shane Carden's tenure in the German Football League

Wood River coach rediscovered his love of football in Germany

Shane Carden Germany

After a record-setting career at East Carolina University, Shane Carden played professional football in Europe during 2016.

 Photo courtesy of Shane Carden

For Wood River High School head football coach Shane Carden, there was a very vivid “we’re not in Kansas anymore” moment during his stint in the German Football League.

“There was a bit of an argument between the head coach and the owner, and the players ended up voting [the head coach] out—so I was calling plays on offense for the second half of the season,” he said with a laugh.

“It was a blast.”

Shane Carden in Germany

Shane Carden spent the 2016 season quarterbacking the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.
Shane Carden

Shane Carden’s latest phase with football is as head coach for the Wood River Wolverines.

