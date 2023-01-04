Lederhosen, stick shift and a whole lot of touchdowns: Shane Carden's tenure in the German Football League

For Wood River High School head football coach Shane Carden, there was a very vivid “we’re not in Kansas anymore” moment during his stint in the German Football League.
“There was a bit of an argument between the head coach and the owner, and the players ended up voting [the head coach] out—so I was calling plays on offense for the second half of the season,” he said with a laugh.
“It was a blast.”
Carden, who was promoted to head coach of the Wolverines in 2019 after one year as offensive coordinator, was a prolific college passer at East Carolina University. He didn’t have the reins to the offense like he did in Germany, but he still made quite an impact. He started 37 games, threw for 11,991 yards and 86 touchdowns with the Pirates over three seasons of starting work—school records that still stand.
Simply put, Shane Carden is really good at football.
Not quite good enough, though, for a permanent spot in the NFL. Carden was brought into the Chicago Bears locker room in the preseason of 2015, but wasn’t signed to a regular season roster spot. So, he took a more interesting and less traveled route—American football in Europe. Specifically, the Stuttgart Scorpions of the GFL.
“I was here in Sun Valley figuring out what I wanted to do, and I had an old teammate who was talking to a team in Italy—that led to us talking to Stuttgart,” he said.
Turns out, Italian league rules only allowed one foreign player on the field at a time. The German Football League—which Carden said offered the best competition—allowed for two. So, he and his teammate from ECU, defensive back and wide receiver Rocco Scarfone, packed up their bags and hopped on a one-way flight.
“Usually, football was stopping me from taking trips and other [experiences] like this, so I thought, ‘Let’s do it—let’s go play in Europe,’” Carden said.
For the 2016 season, they made their way to Stuttgart, a city in southeast Germany about the size of Detroit and with a similar pedigree—both Porsche and Mercedes Benz are based there, making it Germany’s answer to the Motor City.
Scarfone said that he and Carden wasted no time abroad. They went to Holland, Spain, Italy and England.
“As soon as I got off the plane, Shane showed me the house and then said, ‘Alright, we have a flight to Amsterdam, let’s go,’” Scarfone remembers.
American football has roots in rugby, a sport invented in England, but the game we watch on weekends is an American invention, played, overwhelmingly, by Americans. In general, the best players in the world are Americans, too. But apart from one other American and one Mexican player, the rest of Carden’s Scorpions teammates were European. Limited by league rules, most of the German teams would use their allowable foreign player spots at cornerback, stacking a key position with top talent.
“That way you could just stack the box to stop the run,” Carden explained—the ringer defensive backs would simply shut down opposing wide receivers.
Not all operated that way. Some of the league’s best teams get around league rules by signing players with dual passports, allowing them to pack their rosters with ex-college football stars imported from the U.S.
“The Frankfurt Universe—which used to be the Galaxy in NFL Europe—has a huge following, and a ton of players with dual passports,” Carden said. “So, we played them, and I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is right up there with anything else in terms of stadium, and fans and professionalism.’
“And then you go and play a team in a small country town in Germany, and five yards doesn’t exactly look like five yards.”
One stadium was slanted, so depending on which end zone you were going towards you were either running downhill or uphill. These unique challenges didn’t phase Carden or his teammates; they embraced the nature of the league.
“We had guys bringing beers into the locker room after practice,” he said.
The vibe might have been a bit more relaxed than the NFL, but the players received some nice perks. They were put up in a house and given a car, along with enough income to supplement travels, Carden and Scarfone were pretty happy.
“That was one of the best times of my life—it brought back my love for the game,” Scarfone said.
Their time in Germany had its challenges, too.
“All the cars there are manual,” laughed Scarfone. “So, Shane and I had to have a teammate show us how to drive. But the worst thing was that there was no ranch dressing—I’m a big ranch dressing guy, and you couldn’t find it anywhere there.”
One of the highlights of their time in the GFL was during the Fourth of July, when an ECU family living on a military base in Stuttgart invited Carden and Scarfone over to celebrate.
“The base was like its own little American city. We went to the grocery store and got Tostitos chips and Tito’s vodka and watched some of the best fireworks I have ever seen,” Carden said.
Like Scarfone, Carden said his time in Germany was the most fun he had playing professional football. The Houston-native, who grew up playing in travel baseball tournaments around the Wood River Valley, had stints in the Canadian Football league and now-defunct Arena Football League before retiring to pursue selling real estate and coaching high school football. In the CFL, Carden was reminded of how, above all else, pro sports are businesses.
Carden was at home in Houston when he got a call from the Montreal Alouettes, who offered him a roster spot. He flew up to Canada immediately, not even realizing until he was on the plane that he had to handle the logistics that come with moving to a new country, like exchanging money. The unfamiliar experiences kept rolling in.
“I’m on the sidelines watching my first game asking questions like, ‘Wait, why did he just kick it?’ because the rules are a lot more rugby based,” he said. “So, I realized there was a chance that I was about to get subbed into a game that I didn’t even understand all the rules of.”
In the end, Carden would only pilot the Alouettes for a single drive over the course of the 2016 season. At the end of the year, the coach and GM who brought Carden in were fired.
“I knew that wasn’t good for me,” he said with a smile.
He was back teaching snowboarding lessons on Baldy later that winter when he checked his phone on a lunch break and saw an incoming call from a Montreal area code.
They cut him.
“The team told me this would be good for me, and I was thinking, ‘It doesn’t sound very good for me,’” he said. “After that I really didn’t feel like going back out and teaching a snowboarding lesson.”
Next for Carden was the Arena Football League. He got a contract from the Baltimore Brigade and moved to Maryland for what would be his final stint as a professional quarterback. Carden has positive memories of his time with the Brigade—the facilities and medical staff were good, and he played well. He started 12 games, throwing for 3,189 yards and 63 touchdowns on his way to winning Rookie of the Year award.
But ultimately, nothing can compete with his tenure with the Scorpions, uphill fields and all.
Carden described one rite of passage during his time in Stuttgart, at a spring fair similar to Oktoberfest.
“I walk under a tent there—this massive tent with probably 2,000 people, everyone is wearing lederhosen and stuff—and all of the sudden the [guy on stage] is pointing at us American players and saying something in German and everyone is looking at us,” he said.
After inquiring with a grinning German teammate, Carden found out what was going on—he, Scarfone and their American teammates were being auctioned off for charity. It’s experiences like that Carden relishes the most when he looks back on his time as a player.
Now, he gets his satisfaction from watching younger players succeed while he calls plays from the sidelines.
Sawyer Graftt, starting quarterback for Carden at Wood River, said that his coach’s feel for the game comes through in everything he does.
“You can just tell that he brings another level of experience—he knows everything that needs to be done to be successful,” Graft said. “He learned from (current Southern California head coach and former East Carolina offensive coordinator) Lincoln Riley at ECU, and our offense is a lot of the same stuff they ran. He knows it from front to back.”
Graft said he would love to follow in his coach’s footsteps and play professionally, including in Europe. For now, he is looking to play junior college football and then transfer to a Division I program.
Scarfone said he knew Carden would be a talented coach one day when he saw how he handled joint offensive coordinator and quarterback duties.
“When Shane got thrust into that role, I realized that this is what he’s meant to do,” he said. “And to come home from practice, and then see him just start dissecting film on a team that we were playing the next week, and just sitting around the living room with a whiteboard and drawing up plays and schemes—it really showed his love and passion for the game.”
Carden’s priority as a coach is player welfare.
“The biggest problem I saw with coaches was them letting their egos get in the way,” he said. “It’s all about the players—it’s their time to enjoy the game.”
Carden has had his time in the spotlight, and while he prefers not to focus on it anymore, he remembers his tenure as a starting quarterback fondly—especially his time in Stuttgart.
“It wasn’t like we got bonuses if we won. We just loved playing football,” he said. “It was all about falling back in love with the game.” ￼
