There were many highlights of the 45th annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser.
The four-day event made an epic return to Sun Valley’s Trail Creek and Elkhorn golf courses after a year away due to COVID-19, but the 2021 version definitely did not disappoint.
From Aug. 18-21, philanthropists, celebrities and sports icons gathered for a good cause in the fight against cancer.
On Friday, the stars were out before the sun set, and the giving never stopped as this year’s event raised over $1 million for cancer research at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Idaho and the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Cancer Center.
Between 150 and 200 people gathered for the charity auction at the gala at Trail Creek Cabin, with high-end items ranging from rare bottles of tequila and bourbon to rare double-barrel shotguns, ski passes, autographed helmets, electric bikes and paintings from local artists.
With all of the big names like ESPN icon Chris Berman and University of Washington coach Chris Petersen under one tent, undoubtedly the man of the night was seven-year-old Mahonri “Ri” Conde of Ontario, Oregon. Ri has been battling a rare form of cancer called pilocytic astrocytoma and was honored as this year’s 2021 Survivor Spotlight.
With help from the KTM contributions, Ri’s clinical cancer trials from St. Luke’s have made him a survivor. Ri and his parents—Michelle and Jake—were in attendance for the gala.
An inspiration to all, little Ri’s energy and wisdom was shared with a video explaining that, due to the KTM funding of his clinical trials, he and his family are able to enjoy a normal life together.
“It means the world to be able to give a little bit of my kid’s childhood back to him,” Michelle said in the video.
The giving never stops
The event was bigger than imagined for KTM Executive Director Hannah Stauts.
A total of 156 golfers participated worldwide, between virtual and in-person competition. Golfers in 16 different states on 31 different golf courses joined for a virtual event prior to the Sun Valley tournament. With a big help from KTVB’s Mark Johnson, over 500 people logged in to the virtual auction gala from all over the country to contribute.
As last year’s event was virtual only, KTM still managed to keep money flowing in from sponsors and past events.
“All of that incredible dedication, we were able to contribute $500,000 to our beneficiaries in the midst of a pandemic, and I couldn’t have been prouder of everyone that helped us make that happen,” Stauts said. “A big part of that are our sponsors. Eighty percent of our normal sponsors kept their money in our event even though we canceled the in-person event last year. They stood by us, they stood by cancer research, and they stood by cancer patients.”
Top team shoots 235
As for the golf tournament itself, the team of Andrew Emerson, Joe Forney, Bill Gilbert and Bryan Mooney took first with a two-day total of 235 (116-119). The net tournament counted two scores from each foursome per hole.
The team of Jeff Carr, David Daniels, Byron Grant and Craig May took second with 236 (113-123). Their first day round was the tournament low of 113.
The team of Terry Dolan, John Elmore, John Jackson and former Boise State and Washington football coach Chris Petersen took third with 237 (122-115). Their low score of 115 was the lowest for the second day.
“I always like these types of events, but I don’t know whether I’ve seen this type of generosity,” Petersen said, who made his first appearance at the KTM event. “I know how this money makes a difference.”
The Artie Johnson Award to second to last team went to Ed Lawson, Paul DiPierro, Evan Robertson and Gary Slette who shot 289 (146-143).
Top individual winners went to Alan Barhardt who got the top gross score in the men’s division with a two-day total of 134 (66-68). Marty Searcy took first in the net division with 127 (64-63).
For the women, Jacki Kaser took first in the gross total with 165 (84-81), and Keri Brown took first in the net score with 122 (57-65).
FRIDAY CONTEST HOLE WINNERS
SUN VALLEY
Long Drive Men—Michael Huffer. Long Drive Women—Keri Bowen. Closest To Pin Men—Ron Van Auker. Closest To Pin Women—Amy Heimbach.
ELKHORN
Long Drive Men—Brad McCoy. Long Drive Women—Vikki Thornton. Closest To Pin Men—Craig May. Closest To Pin Women—Christina Ilett.
SATURDAY CONTEST HOLE WINNERS
SUN VALLEY
Long Drive Men—Jake Lemmerman. Long Drive Women—Kristin Schmidt. Closest To Pin Men—Skip Oppenheimer. Closest To Pin Women—Gilda Liljedahl-Dee.
ELKHORN
Long Drive Men—Jared Powell. Long Drive Women—Keri Bowen. Closest To Pin Men—Tucker LeBien.
