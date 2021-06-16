The 45th annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament and Auction will return live from Aug. 18-21 at Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek Golf Course.
The KTM event is ready to tee up four days of Idaho-inspired festivities including a welcome barbecue, two-day golf tournament, live and silent auction gala, private benefit concert for KTM guests and a wide choice of activities from guided fly fishing and whitewater rafting to horseback riding and shooting sports.
Register before Friday, July 9, to ensure a tee gift valued at $500 retail.
Along with the board of directors, the KTM team has worked diligently to plan for and host a first-class, fun, safe and meaningful event in support of cutting-edge cancer research.
In line with KTM’s efforts to follow social distancing guidelines, the tournament check-in/registration process will be touchless.
As soon as participants register, they’ll have access to KTM’s new Online Tee Gift Shop. Prices in the shop will be wholesale, and each golfer will receive a $250 wholesale ($500 retail) credit to purchase tee gifts of their choice.
The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial is dedicated to raising funds for leukemia and cancer research. Proceeds from the annual charity event help to advance cancer research and care at Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Boise.
To date, KTM has donated more than $18.9 million to cancer research.
