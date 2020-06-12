On Friday, June 5, organizers of the 44th annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial (KTM) golf tournament canceled the Aug. 19-22 in-person gathering at Sun Valley Resort in favor of a virtual event.
Plans are underway for the virtual version of KTM in this year of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a KTM statement at killebrewthompsonmemorial.com.
There will be creative twists on the traditional KTM golf tournament (a remote golf tournament) and auction gala (an online virtual auction gala Aug. 21 from your home). Event details and registration will go live Monday, June 15.
“We recognize how the cancelation of events such as ours impacts the local economy,” the KTM Board of Directors said in a press release.
To show support of and appreciation for the Wood River Valley community, KTM Board of Directors members have personally contributed $20,000 to The Hunger Coalition and pledged to partner again with Sun Valley and the community in Aug. 2021.
“We wanted to give back to the community that has given so much to us and our cause over the years,” said KTB Board Chairman Marc Butler of JR Butler, Inc. in Denver.
Held each August since 1977 at Sun Valley Resort, KTM is one of the leading cancer research fundraisers of its kind. KTM proceeds go to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Boise and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Due to the dedicated commitment of its supporters, the KTM tournament has raised over $18.4 million to date.
