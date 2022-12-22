Atkinson Park Ice Rink

Ketchum Director of Recreation John Kearney takes the zamboni out for it’s first run on the new ice of Christina Potters Ice Rink in Atkinson Park.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The ice rink in Atkinson Park is open for the season, operating seven days a week, weather permitting.

Skaters can find more information about Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink on the city’s website at www.ketchumidaho.org/recreation. Free skates are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.

“I am delighted to see that the freezing temperatures have helped us open Christina Potters Ice Rink in time for the holidays,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “The iconic open-air venue provides a magical place for residents and visitors to enjoy free ice time under the watchful glaze of Baldy.

