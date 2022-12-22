The ice rink in Atkinson Park is open for the season, operating seven days a week, weather permitting.
Skaters can find more information about Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink on the city’s website at www.ketchumidaho.org/recreation. Free skates are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
“I am delighted to see that the freezing temperatures have helped us open Christina Potters Ice Rink in time for the holidays,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “The iconic open-air venue provides a magical place for residents and visitors to enjoy free ice time under the watchful glaze of Baldy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In