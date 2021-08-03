Ketchum's Sara Youmans has been busy lately.
The 25-year-old cyclist is the recent winner of five races in three different states, capping off the eventful week by taking the overall victory at the Plan2Peak Stage Race in Buffalo, New York.
Racing for Pacific Office Automation Cycling, Youmans began her winning streak at the Cull Canyon Time Trial in Castro Valley, California, on Saturday, July 24.
Racing in the Open Women’s field, Youmans rode the 11.07-mile out-and-back course in 26 minutes, 57 seconds, which was 2:35 faster than the second-place finisher, Robin Betz (Alto Velo). Youmans’ time placed her ninth among all racers, including the Open Men’s category.
The next day, she won the Livermore Criterium in Livermore, California, which is part of the Northern California Nevada Cycling Association Women’s Series. She attacked the field on the second lap of the 45-minute race and outsprinted the other riders in the break for the win at the finish.
On Tuesday, July 27, Youmans won the Women’s category Pro/1/2/3 circuit race at Portland International Raceway in Oregon. The 45-minute race was part of the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association Tuesday night race series. Youmans broke out of the field after four laps and soloed to victory.
Then, it was off to the East Coast.
There, Youmans was the Women’s Pro/1/2/3 overall winner of the 3-Stage Plan2Peak Buffalo Stage Race in New York last weekend.
Youmans won the 4-mile McKinley Time trial by 8 seconds on Saturday morning to put her in the Leader’s Jersey. The 40-minute South Park Criterium held later that day was canceled just before the last lap, due to a crash that sent a rider to the hospital.
She wrapped up the week by winning the 38-mile Pendleton Road Race—also in Buffalo—on Sunday, to seal the overall Stage Race victory. Youmans rides for Orion Racing Women’s Cycling Team.
