Bellevue native, WRHS graduate and outside hitter Annie Kaminski is leaving a mark on the Boise State University women’s volleyball team.
Currently sitting in second place in the Mountain West Conference, BSU is 6-2 overall (6-2 in conference) in the shortened spring season.
Having sat out the 2019 season, Kaminski is a redshirt freshman and currently has the highest hitting percentage (38%) on the team.
She is also currently sitting fourth-best in the Mountain West Conference with 24 kills on 47 attempts and only six errors.
Having committed to BSU back when she was only a sophomore at WRHS, Kaminski recently declared for an Education degree.
As a four-year starter at WRHS, Kaminski was an Idaho 4A All-State selection in 2018, a four-time All-Great Basin Conference first-team honoree as well as a team captain. She was also the team’s offensive MVP her senior year.
She also played junior volleyball for the Idaho Crush Volleyball Club of Boise, coached by Boise State alum Maren Ericson.
Kaminski helped her U17 Crush team finish in fifth place in the Girls’ Junior National Championship.
The following year, the U18 team took 12th.
In 2014, she was a Team USA Volleyball alternate.
The Broncos currently sit behind UNLV (6-0), who are in first place in the MWC.
If the Broncos end up winning the MWC, it will be the first time they make the NCAA tournament since 2016, when BSU lost to the eventual National Champions—Stanford.
Since 2017, BSU has made the National Invitational Volleyball Championship twice.
Kaminski and the BSU volleyball team will be back in action this Friday, March 5, against New Mexico.
The game starts at 3 p.m. at Boise State.
