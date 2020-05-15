Hailey’s Chase Josey has competed on the international stage in snowboard halfpipe since 2013. Josey, 25, is back again as a knowledgeable veteran of the U.S. Snowboard men’s halfpipe pro team.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard (USSA) has announced nominations for its 2020-21 U.S. Snowboard Team in halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and snowboardcross disciplines. Nominations include active athletes who qualified based on selection criteria from last season.
Josey, the 2018 U.S. Olympian who has been a U.S. Pro teamer since 2016, leads the Halfpipe Pro Team that features six men and four women, plus four men and two women on halfpipe Rookie Team.
The 16-rider national halfpipe team ranges in age from 13-26. The 20-rider slopestyle/big air team ranges in age from 15-29, and the 14-member snowboardcross team goes from age 19-38.
Adding up, the U.S. Snowboard Team will field 33 pro-level and 17 rookie and development level riders in 2020-21.
In January, Josey led the men’s qualifying at Mammoth Mountain, Ca. and finished fourth in the finals. Making his seventh X Games visit, Josey placed fourth in the 2020 Aspen X Games superpipe.
At X Games Oslo, Norway in 2016, Josey sent notice to the snowboard world with a beautiful run that earned bronze third place in a stacked snowboard superpipe field.
He impressed further during the 2017 Laax Open in Switzerland when he became the first person to land five doubles in a single superpipe run. He won, beating many of the world's top riders.
Josey has a unique run that includes tricks no other riders do, like a switch double crippler (he calls it the bacon flip) and a switch double Michalchuk, which he landed in his fourth place runs at X Games Aspen 2018 and 2019.
This year’s national team includes recently-named USSA Snowboard Athlete of the Year Dusty Henricksen, 17, of Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
Henricksen made history at the U.S. Open, landing the first-ever backside quad cork 1800 in slopestyle competition. He took Youth Olympic Games gold in slopestyle and earned his first World Cup win at the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain.
A list of those nominated:
• Men’s Pro Halfpipe: Chase Josey, 25, of Hailey; Jake Pates, 21, of Eagle, Co.; Toby Miller, 20, of Mammoth Lakes, Ca.; Taylor Gold, 26, of Steamboat Springs, Co.; Chase Blackwell, 21, of Longmont, Co.; Joey Okesson, 17, of Southbury, Ct.
• Women’s Pro Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, 20, of Torrance, Ca.; Maddie Mastro, 20, of Wrightwood, Ca.; Arielle Gold, 24, of Steamboat Springs; Sonora Alba, 13, of San Pedro, Ca.
• Men’s Rookie Halfpipe: Jack Coyne, 18, of Edwards, Co.; Jason Wolle, 20, of Winter Park, Co.; Lucas Foster, 20, of Telluride, Co.; Fynn Bullock-Womble, 15, of Mebane, N.C.
• Women’s Rookie Halfpipe: Tessa Maud, 16, of Carlsbad, Ca.; Alexandria Simsovits, 15, of Calabasas, Ca.
• Men’s Pro Slopestyle/Big Air: Red Gerard, 19, Silverthorne, Co.; Chris Corning, 20, Silverthorne; Dusty Henricksen, 17, Mammoth Lakes; Kyle Mack, 22, West Bloomfield, Mich.; Judd Henkes, 19, La Jolla, Ca.; Brock Crouch, 20, Mammoth Lakes; Luke Winkelmann, 19, Blowing Rock, N.C.; Lyon Farrell, 21, Haiku, Hawaii; Sean FitzSimons, 19, Hood River, Ore.
• Women’s Pro Slopestyle/Big Air: Jamie Anderson, 29, South Lake Tahoe, Ca.; Julia Marino, 22, Westport, Ct.; Hailey Langland, 19, San Clemente, Ca.; Ty Schnoorbusch, 17, Monroe Township, N.J.
• Men’s Rookie Slopestyle/Big Air: Jake Canter, 16, Evergreen, Co.; Flynn Bullock-Womble, 15, Mebane, N.C.; Liam Johnson, 15, Savage, Minn.
• Women’s Rookie Slopestyle/Big Air: Courtney Rummel, 16, West Bend, Wisc.; Jade Thurgood, 18, Salt Lake City, Utah; Addie Gardner, 18, Riegelsville, Pa.; Isabella Gomez, 18, Issaquah, Wash.
• Men’s Snowboardcross: Mick Dierdorff, 29, Steamboat Springs; Jake Vedder, 22, Pinckney, Mich.; Nick Baumgartner, 38, Iron River, Mich.; Alex Deibold, 34, Manchester, Vt.; Hagen Kearney, 29, Norwood, Co.; Senna Leith, 23, Vail, Co.; Mikey LaCroix, 21, Shrewsbury, Ma.
• Women’s Snowboardcross: Lindsey Jacobellis, 34, Stratton Mountain, Vt.; Faye Gulini, 28, Salt Lake City; Rosie Mancari, 26, Anchorage, Ak.
• Women’s Snowboardcross Development: Meghan Tierney, 23, Eagle, Co.; Livia Molodyh, 20, Hubbard, Ore.; Stacy Gaskill, 19, Golden, Co.; Anna Miller, 23, Orem, Utah.
