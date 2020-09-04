Elkhorn resident Jon Mentzer has been hired as the new Idaho Mountain Express sports reporter and editor, replacing 43-year Express sports editor Jeff Cordes.
Mentzer begins his position with the publication of the Express sports section on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
He can be reached at sports@mtexpress.com or jon.mentzer@gmail.com. His phone is 208-721-2757. Mentzer is on Instagram and Twitter.
A 1999 graduate of North Thurston High School in Lacey, Wa., Mentzer earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree with an emphasis in Journalism from Central Washington University at Ellensburg in 2006.
He worked as Sports and Outdoors Editor for the Hailey-based Wood River Journal weekly newspaper from 2007-09, after serving an internship at the Yakima-Herald Republic.
From 2009-15, Mentzer served as a freelance writer for the Idaho Mountain Express, Big Life Magazine, Sun Valley Magazine, The Times-News newspaper and Idaho Golf Magazine. He spent a year as sports reporter for The Durango Herald in Colorado in 2016.
He also was a producer and disc jockey for the Sun Valley-based KDPI 88.5 FM radio station from 2013-15. During that time he edited, produced and hosted a sports talk radio show and podcast “The Audible.”
Over the last four years Mentzer has been an active freelance writer for the Mountain Express. His full-time job over the last two years has been Supply Sales Manager for Copy & Print in Hailey.
