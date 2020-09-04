20-09-04 Jon Mentzer Roland.jpg

Newly-hired Idaho Mountain Express sports reporter/editor Jon Mentzer has written for many local publications, including this freelance sideline stint reporting for the Mountain Express in Sept. 2017.

Elkhorn resident Jon Mentzer has been hired as the new Idaho Mountain Express sports reporter and editor, replacing 43-year Express sports editor Jeff Cordes.

Mentzer begins his position with the publication of the Express sports section on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

He can be reached at sports@mtexpress.com or jon.mentzer@gmail.com. His phone is 208-721-2757. Mentzer is on Instagram and Twitter.

A 1999 graduate of North Thurston High School in Lacey, Wa., Mentzer earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree with an emphasis in Journalism from Central Washington University at Ellensburg in 2006.

He worked as Sports and Outdoors Editor for the Hailey-based Wood River Journal weekly newspaper from 2007-09, after serving an internship at the Yakima-Herald Republic.

From 2009-15, Mentzer served as a freelance writer for the Idaho Mountain Express, Big Life Magazine, Sun Valley Magazine, The Times-News newspaper and Idaho Golf Magazine. He spent a year as sports reporter for The Durango Herald in Colorado in 2016.

He also was a producer and disc jockey for the Sun Valley-based KDPI 88.5 FM radio station from 2013-15. During that time he edited, produced and hosted a sports talk radio show and podcast “The Audible.”

Over the last four years Mentzer has been an active freelance writer for the Mountain Express. His full-time job over the last two years has been Supply Sales Manager for Copy & Print in Hailey.

