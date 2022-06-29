On a picturesque Saturday morning on the West Magic Reservoir, 61 anglers—brought together by a love of fishing and a $1,000 top prize—kicked off the 2022 annual John McClatchy Fishing Derby.
The derby rules were simple: heaviest fish native to Magic Reservoir—rainbow trout, German brown trout and small mouth bass—wins. The participants gathered at the “Dam Fool’s” clubhouse on the reservoir’s west side at 6:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts prior to the 7:30 a.m. derby opening.
From the east end of Hot Springs Landing to the reservoir’s dam, reelers fished from the rocky banks, trolled with boats and tube fly-fished, all vying to reel in the big one. And after six hours of fishing under cloudless skies and in calm waters, the anglers headed back to the clubhouse to weigh their catch. They were greeted with a buffet of burgers, hot dogs, chicken and other summer barbecue favorites.
Johnny Roberts and his father Chris snagged first place with a a 3.8 pound rainbow trout, winning the $1,000 prize. Second place went to Jesse Vercelli with a 3.66 pound trout. Liz Compton took third with a 3.53 pound trout, and Willy Cook garnered fourth with his 3.19 pound catch, also a trout.
Following the weigh in, dozens of raffle prizes were handed out, including fishing rods, tools, a trolling motor, gift certificates to Lefty’s, Davinci’s, and Wood River Inn and even a round of golf at the Sun Valley Trail Creek course.
Jim McClatchy, brother of John McClatchy, said that the 2022 derby was a great success.
“The weather was beautiful with temps in the 70s and no wind to speak of. We had more participants than last year and more water in the reservoir,” McClatchy said. “The fish were even bigger than we have seen in a couple of years, and I would like to think that all the anglers left with smiles on their faces. As always, money was raised for Camp Rainbow Gold.”
Since the tournament began in 2013, the annual derby has raised $55,000 for Camp Rainbow Gold, a camp in Fairfield that provides camping retreats for children diagnosed with cancer. This year, the derby raised $5,000 for the cause.
John McClatchy, beloved by the West Magic community and the namesake of the tournament, died of brain cancer in 2010.
“The derby is held in memory of my younger brother John,” said Jim McClatchy. “He was a true sportsman. He was a hunting guide and fisherman, and it is appropriate that the derby is held at Magic, as it was one of John’s favorite fishing spots.” ￼
