Idaho Surf 10U team, from left: Coach Luis Valladares, Jasper Pollock, Jake Blacker, Abram Gil, Max Gomez, Isaak Monjaras, Jonathan Gomez, Jonathan Reyes, Luca Hausske, Noe Hurtado, Eli Palomera and coach Luis Monjaras

 Courtesy photo by Luis Monjaras

The local Idaho Surf Soccer Club took three teams to the annual Utah Surf Invitational in West Jordan, Utah from June 24-26.

Idaho Surf took their 15U, 12U and 10U Boys Teams. All three squads played well and were able to compete against stiff competition.

The 10U team went 2-1-1 over the weekend and made it to the final game where they finished in second place.

The 12U team went 1-2 over the weekend while the 15U team went three-and-out.

