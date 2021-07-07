The local Idaho Surf Soccer Club took three teams to the annual Utah Surf Invitational in West Jordan, Utah from June 24-26.
Idaho Surf took their 15U, 12U and 10U Boys Teams. All three squads played well and were able to compete against stiff competition.
The 10U team went 2-1-1 over the weekend and made it to the final game where they finished in second place.
The 12U team went 1-2 over the weekend while the 15U team went three-and-out.
