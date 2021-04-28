An all-star team of Idaho female hockey players is preparing for the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle Girls Tier II 1A 16U National Championship.
What was once known as “Team Idaho” has now become the Idaho Lady Vipers, and they will be on display in Denver, Colo., for a chance at a national trophy.
For only the second time ever, Idaho is sending a girls’ hockey team to this tournament. The 16-member team includes seven players from the Wood River Valley.
The tournament begins on Thursday, April 29.
The Idaho Lady Vipers are in the USA pool, which also includes the Tri-City Eagles from Maryland and the Anchorage North Stars from Alaska.
For pool play competition, teams can play other teams from different pools. The Idaho Lady Vipers will open competition on Thursday at 8 a.m. MST against the Philadelphia Little Flyers from Pennsylvania. The Little Flyers are in the Olympic pool.
The team has players representing Sun Valley, Boise, McCall, Idaho Falls and Northern Idaho.
To keep up to date with the tournament, go to www. nationals.usahockey.com.
Below are the members of the Idaho Lady Vipers:
Coaches
Head coach—Jason Haugen; assistant coaches—Bill Sprong, Derek Pouchnik; team manager—Heather Daves.
Players
Abigail Lawler, Boise; Amanda Dunn, Ketchum; Amanda Pouchnik, Moscow; Avery Burrell, Hailey; Bryn Haugen, Boise; Charlotte Davis-Jeffers, Ketchum; Devon McAvoy, Hailey; Elan Forde, Boise; Ellison Daniel, Meridian; Grendel Sprong, Bellevue; Irelyn McKernan, Boise; Laura Daves, Hailey; Maeve O’Connell, Ketchum; Olivia Cooper, Boise; Rylee Tanner, McCall; Suzan Vidmar, Boise.
