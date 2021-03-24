For only the second time in the history of the sport, Idaho is sending a girls’ hockey team to Nationals. The 16-member team includes seven members from the Wood River Valley.
The Idaho 16U Tier II Girls team is heading to the 2021 USA Hockey Chipotle National Championship in Denver on April 29.
This is the first season that Team Idaho has sent a 16U team to the Rocky Mountain Districts in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 7.
Team Idaho represents the best players of their age in the state.
The volunteer coaching staff is dedicated to providing a higher level of competition for these young women who tried out from all over the state for the 19U, 16U or 14U teams.
The team has players representing Sun Valley, Boise, McCall, Idaho Falls and Northern Idaho.
Nonprofit organizations like the newly formed Friends of Idaho Ice Sports, Boise Women’s Hockey Association, Sun Valley Youth Hockey, Idaho Amateur Hockey Association, parents, coaches and others are all working to bring serious girls’ and women’s hockey to Idaho in the future.
Below are the members of Team Idaho.
Coaches
Head coach—Jason Haugen; assistant coaches—Bill Sprong, Derek Pouchnik; team manager— Heather Daves.
Players
Abigail Lawler, Boise; Amanda Dunn, Ketchum; Amanda Pouchnik, Moscow; Avery Burrell, Hailey; Bryn Haugen, Boise; Charlotte Davis-Jeffers, Ketchum; Devon McAvoy, Hailey; Elan Forde, Boise; Ellison Daniel, Meridian; Grendel Sprong, Bellevue; Irelyn McKernan, Boise; Laura Daves, Hailey; Maeve O’Connell, Ketchum; Olivia Cooper, Boise; Rylee Tanner, McCall; Suzan Vidmar, Boise.
