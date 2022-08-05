Idaho BaseCamp One Fly Fishing Tournament makes a splash
Roland Lane

The Idaho BaseCamp One Fly Fishing tournament along the Big Wood River was held on Saturday, July 30. Fifty anglers took part in the event that raised funds and awareness for the Sahm 5th Grade Outdoor Adventure and Education Camp, hosted by Idaho BaseCamp. “Anglers ranged the entire age spectrum and truly captured the love, community spirit, and support of outdoor education programs,” said Heather LaMonica Deckard, owner of Sun Valley Events. “This event is a celebration of the love of the sport, the community, and the desire to ensure that all kids have access and memorable experiences with the beautiful natural environment that we are fortunate enough to live.”

Fishing tourney 1

Tournament founder Matt Gershater presents an award to Ketchum’s Uzziel Almaras for losing a fly on his first cast.

Bellevue resident Shawna Wallace, left, accepts her award from organizer Matt Gershater for best fisher woman. She used a silver nymph and kept the fly on for an hour.
Fishing tourney 2

The Idaho BaseCamp One Fly Fishing tournament along the Big Wood River was held on Saturday, July 30. Hailey’s Reed Black received an award for catching a frog.

