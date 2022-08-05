Idaho BaseCamp One Fly Fishing Tournament makes a splash

The Idaho BaseCamp One Fly Fishing tournament along the Big Wood River was held on Saturday, July 30. Fifty anglers took part in the event that raised funds and awareness for the Sahm 5th Grade Outdoor Adventure and Education Camp, hosted by Idaho BaseCamp. “Anglers ranged the entire age spectrum and truly captured the love, community spirit, and support of outdoor education programs,” said Heather LaMonica Deckard, owner of Sun Valley Events. “This event is a celebration of the love of the sport, the community, and the desire to ensure that all kids have access and memorable experiences with the beautiful natural environment that we are fortunate enough to live.”
