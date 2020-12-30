The Challenged Athletes Foundation—Idaho hosted a Nordic skiing and biathlon clinic for adaptive athletes in McCall Dec. 19-20.
CAF—Idaho’s Paralympic Development coach Wilson Dippo led the clinic, which, for most participants, was their first time on Nordic skis.
This was the first in the winter lineup of training camps and clinics that help strengthen the Paralympic pathway to help grow the adaptive sports community and empower individuals with permanent physical challenges through sports.
The three-day clinic introduced inspiring athletes to new skills and techniques pertaining to their disability while also focusing on fitness and nutrition.
Participating athletes included Jordan Valentine of Eagle, who miraculously survived a helicopter crash last October; Craig Cornwell of Boise, who is a former Navy SEAL and has been in a wheelchair for nearly 20 years; and Lucas Onan of Jackson, Wyo., who was born with arthrogryposis, which caused his left arm to remain underdeveloped with very limited use.
This winter, CAF—Idaho will host camps and clinics to develop skills and build the community of adaptive athletes and supporters who believe that life is a team sport.
Next up for CAF—Idaho clinics is the Para-Youth Ski Camp in Sun Valley on Jan. 8-9.
