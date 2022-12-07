Sun Valley Suns High School

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Strong defense and goaltending lifted the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school hockey team to the championship of a 10-team, 19-game tournament played Dec. 2-4 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

Bolstered by nine seniors and an outstanding performance by senior goalie Clayton Elsbree, the Sun Valley “A” varsity won its four games by an 18-1 margin including Sunday’s 5-1 championship game triumph over the Idaho Falls Eagles.

Scoring goals in the final were junior Dawson Speth, senior Max Jenson, junior Gage Whitehead, senior Rabbit Buxton and senior Tommy Nisson. The Suns outshot Idaho Falls 35-23.

Finn Naghsh

Senior Finn Naghsh fires a shot against Idaho Falls on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Brock Burrell, Sun Valley Suns

Sun Valley senior Brock Burrell celebrates Senior Night.
Zach Benson

Senior forward Zach Benson honored at Senior Night.
