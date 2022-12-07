Strong defense and goaltending lifted the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school hockey team to the championship of a 10-team, 19-game tournament played Dec. 2-4 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Bolstered by nine seniors and an outstanding performance by senior goalie Clayton Elsbree, the Sun Valley “A” varsity won its four games by an 18-1 margin including Sunday’s 5-1 championship game triumph over the Idaho Falls Eagles.
Scoring goals in the final were junior Dawson Speth, senior Max Jenson, junior Gage Whitehead, senior Rabbit Buxton and senior Tommy Nisson. The Suns outshot Idaho Falls 35-23.
Elsbree, who finished four games stopping 72 of the 73 shots he faced, came into the title game having posted three straight shutout wins—4-0 over Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose, 6-0 over Idaho Falls Eagles and 3-0 over the Missoula (Mont.) Bruins.
He nearly ended with a clean slate, but Ethan Baird of Idaho Falls fired home a shot from the point on an Eagles five-on-three power play with just three minutes left in the 45-minute title game.
Speth, whose linemates were senior center Zach Benson and wing Trace Alley, led the Sun Valley weekend scoring with six goals and three assists. Speth scored all four Suns goals, one on the power play, in Friday’s 4-0 win over Jackson Hole.
On Saturday, Benson had two goals including a power-play tally in the 6-0 rout of Idaho Falls. Jenson, Nisson, senior Billy Burks (2 assists) and Luke Hebert added goals in that game.
Later Saturday, Missoula and Sun Valley were scoreless entering the final period. But the Suns got power play goals from junior Charlie Roberts, assisted by Speth, and by Speth, assisted by Nisson, then added an empty-netter by senior Brock Burrell, to prevail 3-0 over the Bruins. Elsbree made 17 saves.
Midway through the first period of Sunday’s championship game, Zach Benson collected a puck behind the Idaho Falls net and centered to Speth, who made no mistake.
Jenson made it 2-0 just 42 seconds into the second period, finishing a rush that senior Finn Naghsh started with a great check in the defensive zone. Whitehead’s unassisted goal for a 3-0 lead was followed by Buxton’s successful wrist shot, assisted by Naghsh.
Just 24 seconds remained in Sun Valley’s four-goal second period when Nisson converted a power play, from Speth and Charlie Roberts.
Head coach of the champs was Blake Jenson, assisted by Chris Benson and Danny Gariepy. Defenseman Jake Nikolaisons was the other of the nine seniors on the “A” varsity. Other seniors were John Tumolo, Zeke Agnew and Brett Henderson.
Suns scoring totals were Dawson Speth 6 goals/3 assists, Zach Benson 2/3, Tommy Nisson 2/1, Max Jenson 2/0, Charlie Roberts 1/3, Gage Whitehead 1/1, Luke Hebert 1/1, Billy Burks 1/2, Brock Burrell 1/0, Finn Naghsh 0/2, Rabbit Buxton 1/0, Jake Nikolaisons 0/1 and Clayton Elsbree 0/1.
Missoula Bruins (2-2-0 overall) finished third in the A Division with a 4-1 win over Jackson Hole. Daniel Upton scored twice for the winners. Missoula also prevailed in the B Division finale, 2-1 over the McCall-Donnelly Vandals, as Alex Duello broke a 1-1 tie with four minutes left.
Sun Valley’s “B” varsity (2-0-2) tied Idaho Falls Eagles for third place in the lower division—deadlocking 2-2 with Idaho Falls. Richter Ellison and Riley Ortego, from Ellison, scored for Sun Valley in that game.
The “B” Suns coached by John Kelley and John Swanson won their games 6-2 over Jackson Hole and 4-2 over Idaho Falls. Goaltender Alexander Golub made 92 saves in four games, and the Suns scored 15 goals while allowing just nine.
Scorers included Ortego 1 goal/4 assists, Ellison 2/2, Tumolo 2/0, Elliott Burks 2/2, Benjamin Fenn 2/1, Henderson 1/1, Andrew Lago 1/1, George Tempest 1/0, Stokely Gardner 1-0, Whit Kelley 0/1 and Simon Weekes 0/1.
