Hockey alumni of New England schools College of the Holy Cross and Quinnipiac University, NCAA Division 1 ice powers, are well represented this weekend at Hailey’s Campion Ice House for what are expected to be two competitive hockey games.
The Sun Valley Suns men’s team (15-3) will host the Holy Cross Crusaders Alumni for the fifth time since the series began in 2016, but for the first time since 2019. Holy Cross is probably the best team on the Suns schedule and holds a 6-2 advantage in the eight previous meetings.
Crusaders team organizer Mark Znutas, 34, played 145 games for Holy Cross from 2007-11 and is still one of the top defensemen on the all-time Holy Cross statistical list covering over 55 seasons. He said the 14 players on the traveling team expect to have a great time in Sun Valley.
Znutas said, “We have an aging roster but it’s one of the best weekends of the year for all of us.”
The Suns wrap up their current home-stand with a two-game series against Holy Cross Alumni Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 at 7:15 p.m. Benefit is Camp Rainbow Gold.
The oldest player on the Crusaders roster that averages 32.6 per player is 38-year-old native Canadian defenseman Marty Dams. In 2006, he played on the Holy Cross 27-10-2 squad that stunned highly-favored Minnesota 4-3 in overtime during the NCAA Division 1 Western Regional semi-finals at Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Holy Cross is also bringing to Hailey a pair of Saskatchewan-born Canadians who shared many memorable moments as senior stars for the 2013 Quinnipiac Bobcat hockey squad that finished up 30-8-5, including a 21-game unbeaten streak.
Those Bobcats beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in the NCAA semi-finals before losing 4-0 to Yale in the NCAA Division 1 title contest at Pittsburgh. Since then, Quinnipiac teams led by 29-year coach Rand Pecknold (607-335-103) have been major contenders each season.
Forward Russell Goodman, 34, had four game-winning goals for that 2013 Quinnipiac squad that earned the school’s first-ever ECAC Cleary Cup tournament championship.
And forward Clay Harvey, 34, was among the leading Bobcat scorers in 2013 before graduating for seven seasons to Saskatchewan’s White Mud Hockey League where he was the top scorer for the Gull Lake Greyhounds in 2016.
Virtually all of the other Holy Cross skaters played for the Crusaders, graduating between 2009 and 2019. They include the program’s leading scorer from 2008-10 Jordan Cyr, 36, who had 66 points in 66 Crusader games. Cyr currently boasts eight goals and eight assists in four visits to play the Sun Valley Suns.
Forward Mike Barrett, 29, from Illinois, had 44 goals in 147 Holy Cross games from 2013-17 and was the team’s top scorer in 2015. T.J. Moore, 28, from Edina, Minnesota, scored 47 goals with 106 points in 133 games from 2014-18, and then skated in Denmark for two seasons.
Jamie Jelinek, 35, who skated for the Crusaders from 2007-11, is the leading Holy Cross Alumni scorer in Black Diamond Hockey League competition with 12 goals in 12 games. Ontario-born Erik Vos, 34, was the Crusader captain during his 2013 senior season and finished with 32 goals and 71 points in 141 games.
For their first three games against the Suns here in 2016 and 2017, Holy Cross won 11-4, 10-4 and 8-7 in an overtime shootout. Then, Suns goalie Matt Cooper made 40 saves in a 5-2 win over Holy Cross in 2017.
Holy Cross won the next three meetings 3-2, 5-4 and 7-4. Helping the Suns celebrate the 1,000th game in franchise history in 2019, Holy Cross saw Cooper make 44 saves as the Suns prevailed 4-1 in the last meeting between the teams, with a three-goal hat trick by Kevin Kaiser.
Four games will remain after this weekend on the 2022-23 Suns season schedule, starting March 10-11 in Colorado against the Breckenridge Vipers and finishing up March 17-18 at home against Boston Moons in a Higher Ground benefit.
