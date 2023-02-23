19-02-13 sv suns 2

Sun Valley Suns center Marty Flichel (right) tries to stop the progress of Holy Cross Alumni forward Jamie Jelinek (left) during a game won by the visiting Crusaders 7-4 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House in 2019.

 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Hockey alumni of New England schools College of the Holy Cross and Quinnipiac University, NCAA Division 1 ice powers, are well represented this weekend at Hailey’s Campion Ice House for what are expected to be two competitive hockey games.

The Sun Valley Suns men’s team (15-3) will host the Holy Cross Crusaders Alumni for the fifth time since the series began in 2016, but for the first time since 2019. Holy Cross is probably the best team on the Suns schedule and holds a 6-2 advantage in the eight previous meetings.

Crusaders team organizer Mark Znutas, 34, played 145 games for Holy Cross from 2007-11 and is still one of the top defensemen on the all-time Holy Cross statistical list covering over 55 seasons. He said the 14 players on the traveling team expect to have a great time in Sun Valley.

