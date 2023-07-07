20-05-27 valley club hole@.jpg (copy) (copy)

A view of the Valley Club North Course’s No. 6, the nine’s top handicap hole.

 Courtesy photo

The Valley Club welcomed 116 golfers in six flights for its flagship member golf tournament held Thursday through Saturday, June 29-July 1 prior to the busy 4th of July holiday. In all, there were 58 twosomes.

Winning the “horse race” eliminations for the 2023 Member-Member tournament was the twosome of Jason Lynch and Carson Mooney. Second place went to Glenn Silcott and Bruce Kaplan. Third place winners were Jim Kanellitsas and John Kanellitsas.

Each team competed in four different formats during the tournament. They were nine-hole better ball, nine-hole scramble, nine-hole alternate shot and nine-hole aggregate. The low point-getters then advanced to a “horse race” to settle overall titles.

