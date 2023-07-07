The Valley Club welcomed 116 golfers in six flights for its flagship member golf tournament held Thursday through Saturday, June 29-July 1 prior to the busy 4th of July holiday. In all, there were 58 twosomes.
Winning the “horse race” eliminations for the 2023 Member-Member tournament was the twosome of Jason Lynch and Carson Mooney. Second place went to Glenn Silcott and Bruce Kaplan. Third place winners were Jim Kanellitsas and John Kanellitsas.
Each team competed in four different formats during the tournament. They were nine-hole better ball, nine-hole scramble, nine-hole alternate shot and nine-hole aggregate. The low point-getters then advanced to a “horse race” to settle overall titles.
Here are the top three teams in each of the six flights:
Butch Cassidy Flight: 1st position—Jason Lynch and Carson Mooney 167.0 points. 2nd position—Mike Sadler and Neil Bradshaw 177.5. 3rd position—Erik Wilander and Gabe Horwitz 179.0.
Wyatt Earp Flight: 1st position—Jon Verhaeghe and John Colgate 176.5. 2nd position—Steve Miner and Carmen Bradley 178.5. 3rd position—John Murray and James Everitt 179.0.
Jesse James Flight: 1st position—Jim Kanellitsas and John Kanellitsas 182.0. 2nd position—Rick Lewis and Steve Steppe 183.5. 3rd position—Paul Willis and Stuart Nibley 184.5.
Billie the Kid Flight: 1st position—Robert Cook and John Wolcott 180.5. 2nd position—Glenn Silcott and Bruce Kaplan 181.0. 3rd position—Kevin Shields and Kevin McQuillan 184.0.
Doc Holliday Flight: 1st position—John Ashton and Mike Colhoun 186.0. 2nd position—Timothy Ryan and Richard St. Clair 186.5. 3rd position (tie)—Tift Mann and William Potter 188.0; Dick Toomey and John Herrell 188.0.
Annie Oakley Flight: 1st position—Kim Poplawski and Vicki Shapiro 178.0. 2nd position—Ann Sadler and Lynn Moore 181.0. 3rd position—Suzanne Williams and Britt Palmedo 186.0. ￼
