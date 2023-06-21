Logan Frederickson Ace

Logan Frederickson retrieves his ball from the cup on Trail Creek's 4th hole. Conti said it was the first ace he's seen on the course. 

 Photo courtesy Dominick Conti

Three PGA golf pros, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns and Matthieu Pavon, carded hole-in-ones on the short part-3 No. 15 hole at Los Angeles Country Club last week during the opening days of the 123rd U.S. Open golf tournament there. Sun Valley Golf Course boasted its own on Thursday, June 15 when Logan Frederickson aced the Trail Creek Golf Course No. 4 hole using a 9-iron from 158 yards. It was Frederickson's first hole in one. Witnesses were Sun Valley Director of Instruction Dominick Conti and Sam Smith.

