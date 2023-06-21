Three PGA golf pros, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns and Matthieu Pavon, carded hole-in-ones on the short part-3 No. 15 hole at Los Angeles Country Club last week during the opening days of the 123rd U.S. Open golf tournament there. Sun Valley Golf Course boasted its own on Thursday, June 15 when Logan Frederickson aced the Trail Creek Golf Course No. 4 hole using a 9-iron from 158 yards. It was Frederickson's first hole in one. Witnesses were Sun Valley Director of Instruction Dominick Conti and Sam Smith.
Hole in one at Sun Valley
Express Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Online Poll
Grade the condition of state Highway 75
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Allen & Co. dates, guest list confirmed
- Wood River Middle School principal resigns
- Update: Woman seriously injured in Thursday UTV crash
- Schweitzer owners ink plans to sell northern Idaho resort
- Analysis: Blaine County has been undercounted by Census Bureau
- Hop over to Sun Valley Brewfest this weekend
- Get rockin’! A local’s guide to rockhounding in the Wood River Valley
- Update: Hearing Wednesday on proposed auto complex in Bellevue
- County approves 40/60 split of Eccles land between Hailey, Bellevue
- Margery Gail Friedlander
Images
Collections
Commented
- Lawmakers should rethink position on leasing public lands for conservation (17)
- Analysis: Blaine County has been undercounted by Census Bureau (17)
- In Sun Valley, debated townhouse project to get August review (11)
- Idaho industries pay the price of our broken immigration system (10)
- Stop leaving taxpayers with the tab for mine cleanups (9)
- Elkhorn Village project is a bad fit (9)
- Voters repudiated idea that workers should live elsewhere (8)
- Friedman requests designs for private terminal (8)
- Where is the respect? (8)
- Ketchum P&Z offers changes to smooth out pre-application process (7)
- Blaine County assessed property value increases by 10% (7)
- State: Groundwater seeping near Triumph Mine likely contaminated (7)
- Flying Heart sues county in protracted parking battle (5)
- Mountains don't need hardware (4)
- New York, welcome to wildfire season (4)
- Sun Valley Forum gathers global leaders to 'accelerate climate solutions' next week (4)
- Trump should retire to the ash-heap of history (4)
- A win at the Supreme Court for property rights (4)
- Ground breaks on first of the school district staff housing projects (4)
- Trump indictment is latest blow to Americans' faith in government (4)
- Next steps for the Blaine County Housing Authority (4)
- More evacuations ordered as county streamlines emergency flood work (3)
- Former mayor named grand marshal of Wagon Days (3)
- 'Above normal' wildfire risk forecast for central Idaho in July, August (3)
- Ketchum lays out next couple years of capital improvements (3)
- 'One man, one vote' means each vote counts equally (3)
- Mountain lion killed in Bellevue area after killing domestic goat (3)
- BCHA tightens qualifications for community housing programs (2)
- Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to take up parking, Main Street re-do on Tuesday (2)
- Bellevue awarded $3.3 million grant for drinking water system upgrade (2)
- Hailey to consider $149,000 “tiny home on wheels” purchase (2)
- 2023 Allen & Co. dates, guest list confirmed (3)
- New program hopes to provide support for Blaine County firefighters, EMTs (2)
- Hailey leaders debate buying $149,000 “tiny home on wheels” (2)
- Bald Mountain projects strive for better conditions, healthier forest (2)
- Blaine County Commissioners urged to consider a new road and bridge levy (2)
- SKI magazine conducting annual resort survey (2)
- Crapo, Risch and Fulcher vote to throw Idahoans under the bus (2)
- Express editorial was right on housing priority (2)
- Inaugural Sun Valley Pride Festival all sunshine and rainbows (2)
- County approves 40/60 split of Eccles land between Hailey, Bellevue (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider legalizing tiny homes in industrial district, green belt (2)
- Snapshots: What advice would you give recent graduates? (1)
- Sun Valley leadership must uphold community values (2)
- Bellevue addressing 'significant deficiencies' in public drinking water system (1)
- Sun Valley Road work set to conclude this month (1)
- Food for Thought: Chicken fingers make picnics fun (1)
- Longtime Forest Service ranger Kurt Nelson to retire (1)
- From fowl to table, ostrich is newest meat to be served at Wood River Farmers Market (1)
- Overpopulation blocks climate soluitions (1)
- All in the family: Ultrarunner Cody Lind carries on a storied legacy (1)
- Sheep moving north in annual migration (1)
- Report: Blaine County real estate sales volume low, but prices strong (1)
- New parking coming to Ketchum condos (1)
- County budget deliberations begin June 21 (1)
- Opposition to Jericho (1)
- Friedman Memorial Airport closures this week won’t affect flights (1)
- Bellevue hires search firm to recruit new city clerk (1)
- Wolves will die because money talked (1)
- A boondoggle on the Colorado River (1)
- Schweitzer owners ink plans to sell northern Idaho resort (1)
- BCSD to hold budget hearing June 13 (1)
- Idaho Power customers will see price hikes starting this month (1)
- Hailey P&Z tables proposal to legalize tiny homes and ADUs in industrial district, city parks (1)
- New and improved 'Chamber Bucks' available to shop local (1)
- Take a stand against scam calls for Idaho seniors (1)
- Agencies break ground on first-responder housing project (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In