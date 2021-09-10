Catherine Gilmour found the bottom of the cup in one stroke on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Elkhorn Golf Club.
The hole-in-one was on the 14th hole using her 8 iron from 125 yards out.
The amazing feat was witness by Pam Slotkin and Camille Kassatly.
Updated: September 10, 2021 @ 8:51 am
