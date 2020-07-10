The Wood River American Legion Wranglers kept moving around the bases and finished with 41 hits over just eight innings during Tuesday’s 25-0 and 25-1 Area C “A” doubleheader sweep at Kimberly.
Wood River (6-0, outscoring opponents 80-6) got a combined no-hitter from Hunter Thompson and Dylan Bauer in Tuesday’s opener. Jesus Sandoval (7 RBI) stroked three doubles in the 25-1 nightcap, Ethan Shoemaker picking up the pitching win in four frames.
Hitting leaders were many topped by Sandoval (5-for-5, 4 runs, 9 RBI, 4 extra base hits).
Over two games they included Blake Nelson (6-for-10, 6 runs, 6 RBI), Huck Sprong (6-for-9, 2 doubles, 5 runs, 5 RBI), Thompson (6-for-7, 2 doubles, triple, 7 runs, 4 RBI) and David Garcia (3-for-3, 3 runs).
Also, Boone Scherer (4-for-7, 2 doubles, 6 runs, 6 RBI), Shoemaker (4-for-9, 3 runs, 5 RBI), Dylan Mills (3-for-4, 4 runs), Abel Rojas (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Chance Appell (triple).
Wood River picks it up a notch Monday, July 13 for a league doubleheader in Twin Falls against Canyon Ridge. Starting time is 4 p.m.
