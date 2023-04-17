A jubilant American fan among the crowd of 4,635 held up a post-game placard stating it was “Knight Time” at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, where the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) women’s world championship gold medal game was being held.
“Knight Time” on Sunday night referred to Team USA captain Hilary Knight, 33, of Sun Valley. She is the women’s ice hockey reigning superstar and most accomplished player who had just led the Americans to their 10th world championship gold medal and first in four years.
Team USA stormed through the 10-team field with a tournament-high 44 goals in seven games including Sunday’s stunning 6-3 come-from-behind win over arch-rival Canada. All that Knight did was contribute a three-goal hat trick in the finale to haul Team USA over the finish line.
As the Americans battled back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits, Knight led Team USA’s four-goal third period. She scored the go-ahead goal at 4-3 on a five-on-three power play with 3:10 left in the third and added another power-play score 33 seconds later for the 5-3 clincher.
Not many hockey players can say they had a hat trick in a gold medal game. But Knight did just that, burnishing her all-time record statistics to 61 goals and 40 assists for 101 points covering her appearances in 13 world championships since 2007.
Knight, a University of Wisconsin immortal, has soared past the second-place all-time worlds point total of 86 set by Canada’s all-time superstar Hayley Wickenheiser, 44, a five-time Olympic women’s hockey gold medalist and seven-time worlds champ.
Every six years, Knight has the game-winning goal in a world championship game. She did it in 2011 in Switzerland, in 2017 at Plymouth, Michigan, and again Sunday night in Canada. She now boasts nine world championship gold medals in her 13 appearances—winning in six countries.
She has now won in 2008 in China, 2009 in Finland, 2011 in Switzerland, 2013 in Canada, 2015 in Sweden, 2016 in Canada, 2017 in the U.S., 2019 in Finland and now 2023 in Canada. In four Olympics, she has one gold and three silvers.
“It’s hard to beat Canada,” she told the Associated Press afterward. “It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada, right? So we definitely felt like an underdog, and it’s been a while.”
Team USA under new coach John Wroblewski overcame the sting of losing the last three gold-medal meetings with Canada—the past two world finals in Canada and Denmark, and in the championship game the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
At Brampton in suburban Toronto, Team USA in Group A won 7-1 over Japan, 9-1 over Switzerland and 6-2 over the Czech Republic before losing a 4-3 overtime shootout to Team Canada. Although a loss, it marked a turning point for many of the inexperienced Americans, who battled from behind.
In that first meeting with Canada, the Americans trailed 3-1 in the late going and pulled 23-year-old goalie Aerin Frankel in favor of an extra attacker with less than a minute remaining in the third. Then, Knight made it 3-2 with her goalie off and, with just four seconds remaining, Amanda Kessel tied the score 3-3.
Knight was the only American to score in the overtime shootout won by Canada. Yet the startling rally motivated Team USA for its subsequent charge to the gold. They made it to the final with a 3-0 shutout of Germany (Frankel 18 saves) and a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic.
In Sunday’s finale, Team Canada outshot the Americans 27-21. But Knight showed the way. She answered Canada’s 2-1 lead provided by Brianne Jenner with her own goal 27 seconds later in the second period. Then, just five minutes into the third period, rising star Caroline Harvey equalized at 3-3 and Canada then was penalized three straight times.
Knight scored her two power-play goals within 27 seconds of each other on the five-and-three and five-on-four power play situations, and the Americans were on their way.
The leading tournament scorer was 20-year-old Team USA defender Caroline Harvey from Pelham, New Hampshire.
Harvey had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. Just last month, Harvey led the University of Wisconsin to the 2023 NCAA women’s hockey title with a 3-2 semi-final win over Minnesota (Harvey the game-winning overtime goal) and 1-0 title game victory over Ohio State.
Harvey was voted the Best Defender of the 2023 worlds and was the only Team USA player voted to the All-Star team dominated by players from host Team Canada.
Knight tied with lightning-fast 23-year-old forward Taylor Heise from Lake City, Minnesota, as the third-highest tournament scorer, each with 12 points. Knight had a tourney-high of eight goals and four assists, and University of Minnesota star Heise chipped in one goal and 11 assists.
Heise, a Minnesota star from 2018-23, scored 29 goals and 36 assists as a Minnesota senior, and went up against Harvey in the closely-played NCAA semi-final. Another U.S. breakthrough star was goalie Frankel, out of Northeastern. She faced 132 shots in the tourney.
During the tournament the IIHF and USA Hockey announced that the 2024 World Championships will be staged next April in Utica, N.Y. east of Syracuse at the Adirondack Bank Center and Utica University Nexus Center rinks. The U.S. has hosted women’s worlds four times, most recently at Plymouth, Michigan, in 2017 when Knight had the winner in OT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In