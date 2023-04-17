Hilary Knight

Knight was propelled to stardom as a four-time Olympian, and three-time medalist (winning gold in Pyeongchang in 2018).

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

A jubilant American fan among the crowd of 4,635 held up a post-game placard stating it was “Knight Time” at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, where the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) women’s world championship gold medal game was being held.

“Knight Time” on Sunday night referred to Team USA captain Hilary Knight, 33, of Sun Valley. She is the women’s ice hockey reigning superstar and most accomplished player who had just led the Americans to their 10th world championship gold medal and first in four years.

Team USA stormed through the 10-team field with a tournament-high 44 goals in seven games including Sunday’s stunning 6-3 come-from-behind win over arch-rival Canada. All that Knight did was contribute a three-goal hat trick in the finale to haul Team USA over the finish line.