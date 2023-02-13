One of the best high school hockey teams in the 45-year history of Sun Valley Youth Hockey is looking ahead to the homestretch of a successful three-month season that will finish with over 50 games and nine tournaments played from December through April.
The Sun Valley 18U team (28-4-4) coached by Blake Jenson, Chris Benson and Danny Gariepy have won five tournaments and are set to leave Feb. 16 for the 22nd annual Phoenix Presidents’ Day Invitational sponsored by the Arizona Hockey Club, Feb. 17-20 in the Phoenix area.
Sun Valley returns to the Gem State for the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) 18U state tournament Feb. 24-26 in Idaho Falls, and then hosts the IAHA high school state tournament March 2-5 at Campion Ice House, Hailey.
The Suns are off to Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the 2023 Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II U18 national championship tourney March 30-April 3.
It’s been a season of Suns highlights, starting Dec. 4 with a 4-0 record in their annual home tournament in Hailey, then following up in a month’s time with four more tournament wins at Bozeman, Montana, Idaho Falls, Seattle and Salt Lake City.
Over the course of those 19 tournament games, Sun Valley posted a 17-1-1 record and outscored opponents 86-29 behind the goaltending of Clayton Elsbree (122 saves) and backup Jacob Nice. Then, the local team took a few weeks off.
On Feb. 4-5, the Suns ended their three-week break from game action by going 1-1-1 in the Salt Lake City area competing over two days with Ogden AA Mustangs and Utah Grizz.
In Saturday’s first game with Ogden, the Mustangs built a 3-1 lead after two periods and prevailed 4-3 over the Suns. Dawson Speth notched two goals and an assist. Later Saturday, the Suns boasted six scorers led by Max Jenson’s hat trick en route to an 8-2 rout over Ogden.
“It was a good weekend of games after having some time off," Head Coach Blake Jenson said. “Ogden is a good team and we need to play our game with few turnovers to win. Our second game against them we did just that."
Sunday, Sun Valley outshot Utah Grizz 32-16 but settled for a 2-2 tie with two more goals from Speth.
“We dominated but couldn’t put the puck away," Jenson said. "Wasn’t one of our best games but we were able to come away with a tie.”
The high school scoring totals from the Utah friendly games were:
Dawson Speth 5 goals/2 assists; Max Jenson 3/1; Zack Benson 2/1; Brock Burrell 1/2; Charlie Roberts 0/2; Thomas Nisson 1/1; Gus Hedrick 1/0; Luke Hebert 0/1; and Rabbit Buxton 0/1.
TOURNAMENT SUMMARY
Highlights of Sun Valley’s tournament wins in Seattle and Salt Lake City included a pair of semi-final games won by the Suns in overtime.
At Seattle Dec. 27-31, the Suns went 6-0 and outscored opponents 30-11, but they needed a game-tying goal by Tommy Nisson and game-winning goal by Gus Hedrick (assisted by Finn Naghsh and Luke Hebert) to beat Sno-King 5-4 in OT.
Sun Valley then won the championship game 5-3 over the Alaska All-
Stars with Zack Benson scoring twice and Elsbree making 16 saves. Coach Jenson said, “It was a great game. Alaska didn’t hold back anything. In the end, we out-played Alaska in all zones and came out with the win.”
Nisson ended up scoring nine goals at Seattle and Benson six.
The Grizz Cup tournament Jan. 13-15 at Salt Lake City offered a big challenge after the Suns won their first two games easily but dropped a 4-2 decision to Ogden. Still, Sun Valley had earned a semi-final berth against the team from Bozeman.
Bozeman led 2-0 and 3-1 but the Suns never gave up. Brock Burrell tallied a big goal making it 3-2 with seven minutes left. “Mr. Clutch” Gus Hedrick equalized 3-3 with just 16 seconds remaining, assisted by Nisson. Elsbree made huge saves and Zack Benson scored the OT winner.
The Suns got a three-goal trick from Zack Benson in their 5-2 championship game victory over the Virginia Capitals. Nisson and Dawson Speth added goals, and Elsbree (60 saves tourney) made 22 saves.
Coach Benson said after his team’s fifth straight tourney win, “We came out flying right out of the gate and controlled the game. I was proud of the boys for the way they fought and played through each game.”
Suns scoring in the four out-of-town tournament wins featured: Tommy Nisson 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points; Zack Benson 17/8 for 25; Dawson Speth 14/11 for 25; Max Jenson 5/9; Brock Burrell 3/9; and Gus Hedrick 6/7; Finn Naghsh 5/7; Charlie Roberts 2/9; Billy Burks 4/6; Trace Alley 6/3; Luke Hebert 0/8; Gage Whitehead 3/2; Jake Nikolaisons 0/4; Elliott Burks 1/3; Rabbit Buxton 1/2; and Clayton Elsbree 0/1.
