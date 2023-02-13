22-12-07-sv-suns-sunday-championship-roland (1 of 8).jpg (copy) (copy)

Sun Valley Youth Hockey standout goalie Clayton Elsbree has been instrumental in a banner year for the 18U team. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

One of the best high school hockey teams in the 45-year history of Sun Valley Youth Hockey is looking ahead to the homestretch of a successful three-month season that will finish with over 50 games and nine tournaments played from December through April.

The Sun Valley 18U team (28-4-4) coached by Blake Jenson, Chris Benson and Danny Gariepy have won five tournaments and are set to leave Feb. 16 for the 22nd annual Phoenix Presidents’ Day Invitational sponsored by the Arizona Hockey Club, Feb. 17-20 in the Phoenix area.

Sun Valley returns to the Gem State for the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) 18U state tournament Feb. 24-26 in Idaho Falls, and then hosts the IAHA high school state tournament March 2-5 at Campion Ice House, Hailey.

Sunday, Dec. 4. Sun Valley triumph's over Idaho Falls Eagles 5-1 for the championship title.

Back Row Standing: Coach Chris Benson, Max Jenson, Brock Burrell, Luke Hebert, Gage Whitehead, Coach Blake Jenson, Coach Danny Gariepy

Front Row on Knee: Billy Burks, Dawson Speth, Rabbit Buxton, Tommy Nisson, Jake Nikolaisons, Charlie Roberts, Trace Alley, Finn Naghsh, Clayton Elsbree

Sitting In Front: Zack Benson, Gus Hedrick