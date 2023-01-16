Radford

Johnny Radford

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team celebrated its first week as the No. 1-rated team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) coaches’ poll with two 16-point road victories in Oregon last weekend.

Wood River High graduate Johnny Radford of Hailey scored a career-best 28 points Saturday pacing the Yotes past Corban University 94-78 at Salem. Playing 23 minutes in all, Radford shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 at the free throw line as the Yotes outscored Corban 56-41 after half—Radford with 20 of those second-half points.

Radford, a 6-0 sophomore from Hailey, came off the bench leading the Caldwell-based College of Idaho (16-1, 11-0 Cascade Conference) to its 16th consecutive victory. Corban fell to 12-5 overall, 8-2 in league. Radford leads the Yotes in scoring at 13.8 points per game and in 3-point shooting with 47-of-105, an average success rate of 45%.

