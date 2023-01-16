The College of Idaho men’s basketball team celebrated its first week as the No. 1-rated team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) coaches’ poll with two 16-point road victories in Oregon last weekend.
Wood River High graduate Johnny Radford of Hailey scored a career-best 28 points Saturday pacing the Yotes past Corban University 94-78 at Salem. Playing 23 minutes in all, Radford shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 at the free throw line as the Yotes outscored Corban 56-41 after half—Radford with 20 of those second-half points.
Radford, a 6-0 sophomore from Hailey, came off the bench leading the Caldwell-based College of Idaho (16-1, 11-0 Cascade Conference) to its 16th consecutive victory. Corban fell to 12-5 overall, 8-2 in league. Radford leads the Yotes in scoring at 13.8 points per game and in 3-point shooting with 47-of-105, an average success rate of 45%.
College of Idaho, ranked No. 3 in the previous Dec. 14 NAIA coaches’ poll, jumped to No. 1 in the Jan. 11 poll, taking 17 of 20 first-place votes over No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Yotes started their four-game road trip Friday night with an 81-65 triumph over Bushnell at Eugene.
Radford, now playing his third season for College of Idaho, averaged 8.1 ppg in 13.9 minutes and 44% from 3-point land last winter. In his first Yotes season, cut short by the pandemic, he averaged 5.1 ppg and 35% in 3-pointers.
A 2020 Wood River graduate who finished his Wolverine career with a school-record 1,393 career points, Radford is a history major in Caldwell. College of Idaho was an NAIA national tournament quarterfinalist last winter during the school’s all-time best 32-5 season.
A NAIA national tournament semi-finalist in 2018 and 2019, the Caldwell school captured its only NAIA national title in 1996, 81-72 in overtime over Whitworth College.
Radford is one of eight sophomores on coach Colby Blaine’s 16-player roster which has no seniors and includes nine players from Idaho. There are three juniors, three freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.
Defending CCC conference champion College of Idaho resumes its road trip Friday, Jan. 20 against Oregon Tech (7-8, 5-6 league) in Klamath Falls, then goes to Ashland on Saturday, Jan. 21 to play Southern Oregon (11-6, 7-4).
