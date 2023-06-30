Worlds 1

Eduardo Cruz, 13, of Hailey, took home Gold for his division during the world championships in jiu-jitsu in Houston in June.

 Express photo by Raiza Giorgi

When Eduardo Cruz started working out with Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy a year ago, he never thought he would be competing at the Junior World Championships in such a short time. The Hailey native took home the gold medal in the 135 pound, grey belt, no gi division at the American Grappling Federation tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 17.

“I wanted to challenge myself in something new, and now it’s all I want to do,” Cruz, 13, said. “I was nervous but really excited to compete, and I kept saying to myself mentally I would win.”

Cruz also won silver in the challenger division for his weight class. Challenger is more difficult because the only requirement is weight; the belt level or age doesn’t matter.

Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy students took home medals from the world championship competition in Houston in June.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the tournament. Jiu-Jitsu 100 students medaled at the American Grappling Federation tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, no the IBJJF tournament in Houston. The story also misspelled Emma Georgiadas.

