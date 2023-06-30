When Eduardo Cruz started working out with Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy a year ago, he never thought he would be competing at the Junior World Championships in such a short time. The Hailey native took home the gold medal in the 135 pound, grey belt, no gi division at the American Grappling Federation tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 17.
“I wanted to challenge myself in something new, and now it’s all I want to do,” Cruz, 13, said. “I was nervous but really excited to compete, and I kept saying to myself mentally I would win.”
Cruz also won silver in the challenger division for his weight class. Challenger is more difficult because the only requirement is weight; the belt level or age doesn’t matter.
Along with Cruz, 11 kids from the Academy went to the competition and took home medals.
Sophia Williams-Hogue, 11, took two silver medals in 75 pound, grey belt, for gi and no gi.
Emma Georgiadas, 13, took home bronze in 95-pound, grey belt, no gi.
Cyprus Bouhey, 8, took bronze in 55 pound, grey belt, gi.
Venice Vorzamir, 7, took silver in 55 pound, grey belt, gi.
Manolo Estrada, 14, won bronze in 125 pound, grey belt, no gi.
Charlie Veregge, 11, won silver in 65 pound, grey belt, no gi; and bronze in the challenger division 65 pound, grey belt, gi.
“I was really nervous, but I used that to give me strength to get through the matches,” Veregge said.
He said he was proud of himself for competing and showing what he is able to do, and also said he needs to work on executing moves faster.
“I knew we would be taking home medals, I just didn’t know which kids. We have been practicing six days a week, for two hours a day preparing for this. They put in a lot of hard work,” said Joel Bouhey, owner of Jiu-Jitsu 100.
Situated on South Main Street in Hailey, Jiu-Jitsu 100 Academy has been open for about a year and half and has already led its small group of athletes to several state and regional conference wins. Recently, its students have won first place medals at the Pocatello Cup in 2022, as well as Grappling Industries events in Salt Lake City in 2022 and Boise in 2021.
Bouhey, originally from Eugene, Oregon, got his start in the sport in 2000, when he watched a match and decided he wanted to try it. After he met his wife Megan, they moved to Hawaii, and Bouhey started training under Luis “Limao” Heredia. Following several years of competing, Bouhey began teaching high-level athletes at Maui Jiu-Jitsu and earned his black-belt title in 2012.
Besides self defense, the Bouheys make fitness a goal for their students. Martial arts are a great way to improve strength and balance as well as flexibility and coordination, said Joel Bouhey.
“During the long winter months kids don’t have to be stuck at home playing on the video games if they don’t like skiing or hockey,” he said. “This is another outlet to get energy out and stay in shape.” ￼
Correction
An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the tournament. Jiu-Jitsu 100 students medaled at the American Grappling Federation tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, no the IBJJF tournament in Houston. The story also misspelled Emma Georgiadas.
