With a packed house for all three days—July 2-4—people throughout the Wood River Valley and Blaine County congregated to Hailey for the 2021 version of the Days of the Old West Rodeo.
Making its anticipated return, the rodeo featured eight events with riders throughout the West.
This year in Hailey, there were 249 entries—133 among the ropers, 52 in barrel racing (down from 60 in 2019), 47 bronc riders and 17 bulldoggers. In all, there was approximately $34,000 in the overall pay out for all riders during the three days.
The weekend’s biggest winner was Jesse Whitlow who took the Breakaway Roping with 2.5 seconds, which was good enough for a $1,671.53 purse.
Tegan Nevarez scored 82 points in the Stock Saddle Bronc/Ranch Bronc. He took home a cool $718.20.
J.W. Ball (header) and Pace Broncho (heeler) took top honors in the Team Roping with 5.1 seconds, which was good enough for $1,125 for each rider. There were 39 teams in that event.
In the Barrel Racing, there was a tie for first with Sierra Telford and Shawny Telford sharing the limelight by both timing at 15.959 seconds and $1,137.42 each.
There was a three-way tie for first in the Saddle Bronc when Statlel Wright, Russell Kay and Tanner Hollenbeck all took 80 points and a $609.19 purse.
Trevor Maddox took 3.9 seconds to win the Steer Wrestling, which gave him a winning purse of $1,014.13.
The Bareback Bronc had Cole Snider take that event with 78 points and $564.78. Coy Surrett won the calf roping in 9.1 seconds, which gave him $1,170.88.
Writing the checks was rodeo secretary Wade Durham, who made a living with ICR Outfitters out of Cameron, Mont. The final 2021 Days of the Old West pay window results are:
• Team roping ($5,150 total payout, header listed first, then heeler): 1—J.W. Ball and Pace Broncho, 5.1 seconds for $1,125.28. 2—Dillon Holyfield and Breck Ward, 5.3 seconds for $978.50. 3—Tyler Christensen and Jake Ruby, 5.4 seconds for $831.73. 4—Nick Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 5.7 seconds for $684.95. 5—Scott McCulloch and Matt Azevedo, 5.8 seconds for $538.18. 6—Bryan Reay and Phoenix Everano, 5.9 seconds for $391.40. 7—Eric Logan and Zalin Abbitola, 6.4 seconds for $244.63. 8—Lexis Andrade and Dillon Bahem, 7.0 seconds for $97.85.
Entry fee $100 per team, 39 teams, $1,250 added money.
• Breakaway roping ($7,267.52 payout): 1—Jesse Whitlow, 2.5 seconds for $1,671.53. 2—Kori Wakley, 2.7 seconds for $1,453.50. 3—Zoie Bedke, 2.8 seconds for $1,235.48. 4—Kevi Broncho, 3.3 seconds for $1,017.45. 5—Dani Clark, 3.4 seconds for $799.43. 6 (tie)—Samantha Kerns, 3.5 seconds for $472.39. 6 (tie)—Eryn Maddock, 3.5 seconds for $472.39. 8—Jessi Jane Portenier, 3.8 seconds for $145.35.
Entry fee $100, 64 riders and $1,250 added money.
• Barrel racing ($6,450 payout): 1 (tie)—Sierra Telford, 15.959 seconds for $1,137.42. 1 (tie)—Shawny Telford, 15.959 seconds for $1,137.42. 3—Kristy Yerrington, 16.122 seconds for $1,041.68. 4—Sammi Lane, 16.144 seconds for $857.85. 5—Italy Sheehan, 16.228 seconds for $674.03. 6—Amanda Lewis, 16.235 seconds for $490.20. 7—Jessi Jane Portenier, 16.266 seconds for $306.38. 8—Angie Koyle, 16.358 for $122.55.
Fee $100, 52 riders, $1,250 added money.
• Saddle bronc ($3,375 payout): 1—Statlel Wright, 89 points for $929.81. 2 (tie)—Russell Kay, 80 points for $609.19. 2 (tie)—Tanner Hollenbeck, 80 points for $609.19. 2 (tie)—Alan Gobert, 80 points for $609.19. 5 (tie)—Matt Shannon, 78 points for $149.63. 5 (tie)—Clancy Glenn, 78 points for $149.63. 5 (tie)—Chilson Bringham, 78 points for $149.63.
Entry $55, 25 riders and $2,000 added money.
• Steer wrestling ($2,897.57 payout): 1—Trevor Maddox, 3.9 seconds for $1,014.13. 2—Travor Johnson, 4.1 seconds for $782.33. 3—Jake Faulkner, 4.5 seconds for $550.53. 4—Trevin Fox, 4.7 seconds for $347.70. 5 (tie)—Tori Simpson, 5.0 seconds for $101.44. 5 (tie)—Ty Taylor, 5.0 seconds for $101.44.
Entry $100, with 17 bulldoggers and $1,350 added money.
• Bareback bronc ($5,273.84 payout): 1—Cole Snider, 78 points for $564.78. 2—Wes Shaw, 75 points for $467.40. 3—Kelby Schneiter, 72 points for $370.03. 4—Tyler Smith, 71 points for $279.97. 5—Bruin Bradshaw, 69 points for $175.28. 6—Brody Smith, 68 points for $97.38.
Entry $55, with 10 riders and $1,500 added money.
• Stock saddle bronc/ranch bronc ($2,160 payout): 1—Tegan Nevarez, 82 points for $718.20. 2—Kody Lovgren, 79 points for $554.04. 3—Cody McCarthy, 78 points for $389.88. 4—Caden McCarthy, 72 points for $246.24. 5—Jack Whitaker, 60 points for $143.64.
Entry $55, 12 riders and $1,500 added money.
• Calf Roping ($4,037.52 payout): 1—Coy Surrett, 9.1 seconds for $1,170.88. 2—Anthony Estep, 9.3 seconds for $969. 3—Jared Parke, 9.6 seconds for $767.13. 4—Rawlee Yamauchi, 9.7 seconds for $565.25. 5 (tie)—Zane Taylor, 9.8 seconds for $282.63. 5 (tie)—Clayton Hansen, 9.8 seconds for $282.63.
Entry $100, 30 riders and $1,500 added money.
• Novice Saddle bronc ($340 payout): 1—Caseyn Pearson, 71 points for $340.
Entry $20, 2 riders and $300 added money.
• Novice Bareback ($380 payout): 1—Hayden James, 77 points for $228. 2—Kelton Maxfield, 58 points for $152.
Entry $20, 2 riders and $300 added money.
