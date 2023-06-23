Fourth of July Weekend

Mitch White competes in tie-down roping at the Days of The Old West Rodeo in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club has opened ticket sales for the 75th edition of Hailey’s Days of the Old West rodeo. The three-day rodeo is set for Sunday through Tuesday, July 2-4 at the Wertheimer Park arena on the south end of Hailey.

Last year, the Hailey rodeo sold 8,144 collected tickets and boasted sold-out performances on July 3 and 4, according to Rangers treasurer Julie Flolo. Last year’s Family Night show on July 2 was also the second busiest on record, Flolo added.

This year’s tickets are being sold through the Rangers website at sawtoothrangers.org or at all Atkinsons’ Market locations in the valley, as well as the Chamber office in Hailey. There will be no ticket sales at the arena on the night of the rodeos.

