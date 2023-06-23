The Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club has opened ticket sales for the 75th edition of Hailey’s Days of the Old West rodeo. The three-day rodeo is set for Sunday through Tuesday, July 2-4 at the Wertheimer Park arena on the south end of Hailey.
Last year, the Hailey rodeo sold 8,144 collected tickets and boasted sold-out performances on July 3 and 4, according to Rangers treasurer Julie Flolo. Last year’s Family Night show on July 2 was also the second busiest on record, Flolo added.
This year’s tickets are being sold through the Rangers website at sawtoothrangers.org or at all Atkinsons’ Market locations in the valley, as well as the Chamber office in Hailey. There will be no ticket sales at the arena on the night of the rodeos.
The Old West rodeo in Hailey includes a slack rodeo performance on Sunday, July 2 at 9 a.m. that features mainly timed rodeo competition for the cowpokes and is free to the public.
Online tickets are $15 adults and $10 for children ages 12-and-under. Tickets purchased in person at Atkinsons’ or the Chamber cost $12 for adults and $7 for children. The Family Night discount on Sunday, July 2 is one child free with one paid adult.
Each rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open for the three evening rodeos at 6 p.m. followed closely by the start of pre-rodeo entertainment. It will consist of mutton busting for children on July 2-3. Sign-ups are still available for mutton busting. Call Jack Flolo at 208-721-1154 or Janie Swanson at 720-5056.
Hometown bull riding will be staged after the July 4 rodeo is finished. Sign up for hometown bulls with Jack Flolo or Janie Swanson.
Returning this year is the Miss Days of the Old West competition overseen by Rangers vice president Kay Malone. The queen contestants will help with stock throughout the holiday rodeo, will march in the July 4 Mile Long Parade and will perform during halftime entertainment.
The royalty will be announced during the July 4 rodeo finale. Halftime entertainment at the Hailey rodeo will feature freestyle reining on July 2 along with the Casperson mini-bulls on July 3 and 4.
Stock is provided for the Idaho Cowboys Association event by Clark Rodeo Ranches of Buhl. Returning is announcer Jeff Lucas and funny man Tim Holmes. Wood River High School’s Diesel Ward will sing the national anthem each night.
Deemed its “Fan Favorite Rodeo” by the Idaho Cowboys Association in 2021, the Days of the Old West rodeo features ranch bronc riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. ￼
